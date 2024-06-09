Former ministerial nominee from Kano State, Maryam Shettima, popularly known as Maryam Shetty, married her longtime partner on Saturday in a quiet ceremony.

The wedding, known as a nikkah, had not been publicly announced prior to the event.

Maryam Shetty gained national attention less than a year ago when President Bola Tinubu nominated her as a ministerial candidate in August 2023.

However, she was unexpectedly replaced by Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, her former classmate, before she could be screened by the Senate.

This abrupt change, announced by the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamola, left Shetty visibly shocked at the National Assembly.

Dr Mariya Mahmoud subsequently became the Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Since the incident, Shetty had maintained a low public profile until her recent wedding, which brought her back into the public eye.

