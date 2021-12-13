10 killed, several injured in fresh Plateau attack

Metro
By Isaac Shobayo - Jos
injured in fresh Plateau attack, Senator empowers 200 youths, several houses burnt, Two killed in Plateau, NUP suspects foul play, Plateau killings underscore call, NGF condemns horrible, senseless killings in Jos, Jos attack, Orphanage home burnt, Plateau state, Mysterious deaths grips Jos, food poisoning, Plateau attack, herdsmen in plateau, gunmen in plateau, jss2 student

No fewer than 10 people were killed and several others sustained fatal injuries on Sunday in  Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State when gunmen suspected to be bandits swooped on Pinau community in the council area.

Tribune Online learnt that the bandits at about 5:00 pm stormed the community and opened fire at random on traders who had just closed from the nearby market.

An eye witness Ibrahim Abbas who escaped the incident stated that the bandits believed to have come from Zamfara State went on a shooting spree for more than an hour and succeeded in killing ten persons, who were miners and leaving score with injuries.

The source further disclosed that the bandits equally destroyed properties and carted away many motorcycles, foodstuffs and other valuables.

He added that the community for quite some time has been under siege of kidnappers who were bandits from Zamfara and other neighbouring states of Bauchi and Gombe adding that a pregnant woman and three other persons have kidnapped last week along Wase and Piuna road in the local government area.

When contacted the State Police Public Relation Officer ASP Gabriel Ogaba who confirmed the attack said the command has not been fully briefed on the incident.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…  10 killed, several injured in fresh Plateau attack  10 killed, several injured in fresh Plateau attack  10 killed, several injured in fresh Plateau attack  10 killed, several injured in fresh Plateau attack.

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

TRY IT TODAY!!! --- Abuja Man Reveals How 100% Natural Herbs Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7 days... CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

You might also like
Metro

Multiple accidents claim 20 lives, injure 7 others in Bauchi

Metro

Fire razes two filling station in Onitsha

Metro

Man set ablaze as rival cult groups clash in Osun

Metro

Police reject late OAU student’s second autopsy result, contact INTERPOL,…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More