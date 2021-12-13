No fewer than 10 people were killed and several others sustained fatal injuries on Sunday in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State when gunmen suspected to be bandits swooped on Pinau community in the council area.

Tribune Online learnt that the bandits at about 5:00 pm stormed the community and opened fire at random on traders who had just closed from the nearby market.

An eye witness Ibrahim Abbas who escaped the incident stated that the bandits believed to have come from Zamfara State went on a shooting spree for more than an hour and succeeded in killing ten persons, who were miners and leaving score with injuries.

The source further disclosed that the bandits equally destroyed properties and carted away many motorcycles, foodstuffs and other valuables.

He added that the community for quite some time has been under siege of kidnappers who were bandits from Zamfara and other neighbouring states of Bauchi and Gombe adding that a pregnant woman and three other persons have kidnapped last week along Wase and Piuna road in the local government area.

When contacted the State Police Public Relation Officer ASP Gabriel Ogaba who confirmed the attack said the command has not been fully briefed on the incident.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… 10 killed, several injured in fresh Plateau attack 10 killed, several injured in fresh Plateau attack 10 killed, several injured in fresh Plateau attack 10 killed, several injured in fresh Plateau attack.

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.