10 kidnapped airport staff rescued, says Kaduna govt

The Kaduna State Government has said 10 persons abducted at the staff quarters of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) have been rescued.

In a press conference at the Nigeria Union of Journalists on Wednesday the commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said all the kidnapped victims were set free.

“The Kaduna State Government can confirm that troops of the Nigerian Army have today, Wednesday, 17th March 2021, rescued the 10 victims who were kidnapped from the Kaduna Airport Staff Quarters, Ifira, Igabi local government area.

The victims rescued are listed as: Ilori Sunday, Celestina Sunday, Beauty Oshaibie Sunday, Miracle Sunday, and Marvelous Sunday.

Others are Destiny Sunday, Samuel Sunday, Deborah Sunday, Hajiya Badiyatu Abdullahi Gambo and Bilkisu Gambo.

“It would be recalled that armed bandits breached the fence of the Kaduna Airport Staff Quarters in the early hours of Saturday 6th March 2021, and kidnapped these 10 persons from two houses located near the fence.

“Precise details of the rescue location cannot be provided at this time due to operational expediency.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai has received the report of the rescue with elation and has extended hearty congratulations to the troops for the successful rescue.

“He has also met with the rescued citizens to encourage them, and assure them of the unwavering commitment of the Kaduna State Government. He wished them well as they reunited with their families and loved ones.

“Further updates will be provided on this and other developments as they emerge.”

