10 interesting fact to know about the movie ‘Anikulapo’

Anikulapo, which literally means ‘he who has death in his pouch’ was produced by the popular filmmaker, actor, and director Kunle Afolayan. This movie has become the most watched movie on Netflix worldwide in its category. Starring top actors, it was released on September 30, 2022.
Below are the interesting facts you need to know about the making of this movie.
- It was produced and shot by Jonathan Kovel, a foreign cinematographer.
- Anikulapo is a Yoruba word derived from the combination of two words ‘ “Death” and “Pouch/Purse”
- The movie was inspired by an Ifa corpus.
- It was shot on 40 acres in a village in Igbojaye, Kumo, Oyo State.
- The 40 acres land is known as KAP Film village and Resort run by Kunle Afolayan.
- All infrastructures and buildings used on the location were all built from the scratch to suit the production.
- It was shot in collaboration with Netflix.
- Eyiyemi Afolayan, Kunle Afolayan’s daughter was featured in this movie as her debut movie.
- It is ranked No 1 on Netflix with 8, 730,000 views in less than a week.
- Hakeem Kae-kazim, one of the cast who played the role of Oba Aderoju is a British- Nigerian actor.