10 high-paying jobs without a degree in the US 

The high-paying jobs in the U.S are not only for degree holders; with a high school diploma or certified training, you can get a decent job. These jobs require intelligence; your creativity, management skills above all, you must be a problem solver. In addition, some of these jobs require prior experience, or you learn while working.

Here are the high-paying jobs without a degree in the U.S as listed by Coursera:

1. Commercial Pilot

A commercial pilot flies helicopters, cargo planes, and passenger airplanes. If you’re passionate about a career that requires constant skill tests or flying and travelling, then you might find this job appealing.

Before you can become a commercial pilot in the United States, you must have a high school diploma and a commercial pilot license from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and an Airline Transport Certificate. The average annual salary of a commercial pilot is $122,670.

2. Elevator and escalator installer and repairer:

Elevator and escalator installers and repairers are people who ensure elevators, escalators, and other lifts operate smoothly. If you love working with mechanical systems and enjoy problem-solving, then this work is for you.

This job requires training that can be as long as a college degree, but you would be paid handsomely. If you want to take up this high-paying job, you must undergo a four-year apprenticeship that is usually sponsored by an employer, union, or industry association. The annual salary is $106,580.

3. Transportation, storage, and distribution manager

This work is another high-paying job in the U.S. As a manager, you plan and coordinate the storage of goods and products in the warehouse and transport them through distribution networks, following governmental regulations.

If you like coordinating others and are good at visualising things, then this job is something you can do. You need a high school diploma and five or more years of work experience with distribution centres. The average annual salary is $102,010.

4. Detectives or criminal investigators

Detectives and criminal investigators gather facts and compile cases to solve crimes. This job requires collecting information, proficiency in interviewing others, and knowing how to gather evidence.

To be able to do all these, you have to undergo training at a police academy for either of these positions: detective or criminal investigator. You must also have experience as a patrol or police officer before becoming eligible. The average annual salary is $91,100.

5. Web developer

If you’re creative and passionate about technical skills, web development would be good for you. This work entails creating and maintaining websites. You do not need any particular credentials, even though some employers still prefer you present a certain certification. The annual salary of a web developer in the U.S is $90,030.

6. Project coordinator

The responsibility of a project coordinator is to organise a project and execute it. This job requires paying attention to detail, problem-solving, and thinking. A prior experience in coordination is key if you want to become a project coordinator. Some employers mandate the presentation of a professional certificate. The average salary for this job in the U.S is $79,500.

7. Aircraft mechanic and service technician

You should try this job if you enjoy learning about mechanical systems, solving problems, and working with your hands. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians maintain aircraft and repair them. To become certified, you have to undergo training in the military or be acknowledged by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The average annual salary is $78,680.

8. First-line supervisor

First-line supervisors coordinate and oversee the work of various industries. You need to be able to manage others, be good at teamwork, and think. First-line supervisors work on construction sites such as mines or oil rigs. They also supervise repairers, installers, mechanics, and recommend services to customers. You need five years of work experience or a high school diploma. The average salary is $76,760.

9. Wholesale and manufacturing sales representative

In the U.S, the wholesale and manufacturing representatives sell goods and products to government agencies, organisations, and other businesses. Earnings are usually in the form of sales commissions. If you love travelling, doing sales, and interfacing with clients, this job would suit you. The average salary per annum is $74,100.

10. Flight attendant

Flight attendant is a high-paying job in the U.S. This job requires you to ensure the safety of passengers during flights and other services. Before you can be eligible for this, you have to go through training and be certified by the FAA. Afterwards, you would receive on-the-job training. If you aim to work with international flights, you must know how to speak more than one language. The annual salary for a flight attendant is $67,130.