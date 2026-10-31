10 greatest goalscoring seasons in football history

Lionel Messi’s 73-goal haul for Barcelona in the 2011/12 season remains one of the most remarkable goalscoring seasons in football history, as the Argentine surpassed Gerd Muller’s long-standing record, setting a benchmark that few forwards have come close to matching.

Yet Messi does not top the list of the highest-scoring club seasons, as that distinction belongs to Josef Bican, whose 76 goals for Slavia Prague in 1943/44 came during the Second World War.

From record-breaking strikers of earlier generations to modern greats, these 10 campaigns stand out as the goalscoring seasons in football history.

How the ranking was made

What counts is only the goals scored by a player for a club during one season, whether in the league, domestic cup, or in continental competitions; goals earned in friendly matches, in testimonial matches, and international competitions are not included.

Each player is listed once, based on his best single season. In cases where records from before the 1970s are in dispute or are not fully documented, we have noted this and have gone with the most commonly cited source.

Moreover, we also looked at the 2025/26 season to make sure that any player currently active was not omitted from the list.

Fernando Peyroteo, Sporting CP (1945/46): 56 goals

Peyroteo scored 56 goals in 35 matches across the Primeira Liga, Taça de Portugal and the now-defunct Lisbon Championship.

The Portuguese striker averaged 1.6 goals per game across his career, a rate that would embarrass most modern forwards and he won five league titles with Sporting and retired at 31 because, in his words, he could no longer meet the physical demands of the game.

His 1945/46 tally was the highest in Europe until Messi and Ronaldo arrived.

Luis Suarez, Barcelona (2015/16): 59 goals

Suarez scored 59 goals in 53 appearances, comprising 40 in La Liga, earning him the European Golden Shoe, and he also provided 19 assists.

It was the season when Messi was injured for a period of time, and Suarez took on the role of leading the attack by scoring four goals in one game versus Deportivo La Coruna and another hat-trick against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

Barcelona won both the La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid (2014/15): 61 goals

Ronaldo scored 61 goals in 54 games, including 48 in La Liga, 10 in the Champions League, two in the Copa del Rey and one in the Spanish Super Cup.

It was his personal best for a single season. Real Madrid won nothing major that year, but Ronaldo’s individual output was relentless.

He scored 26 goals in his first 15 league games alone.

Jimmy McGrory, Celtic (1927/28): 62 goals

McGrory scored 62 goals in 46 games for Celtic, including 47 in the Scottish league, and also scored eight goals in a single match against Dunfermline Athletic in January 1928, a British record that still stands.

Celtic won the Scottish Cup that season. McGrory remains Celtic’s all-time top scorer with 522 goals.

Dixie Dean, Everton (1927/28): 63 goals

Dean scored 63 goals in 41 games, including 60 in the First Division, and that league tally remains an English record.

He scored seven goals in his final two league games, including a hat-trick against Arsenal. Everton won the league title. Dean was 21 years old.

Dean scored 349 league goals in 399 appearances for Everton and remains the club’s greatest ever goalscorer.

Ferenc Deak, Szentlorinc (1945/46): 66 goals

Deak scored 66 goals in 34 games for Szentlorinc in the Hungarian league, and his goals-per-game average of 1.94 is the highest of anyone on this list.

Deak was 23 that season and later played for Ferencváros and Hungary, but never replicated the form of that one extraordinary campaign.

The Hungarian league of the 1940s was not as strong as the major Western European competitions, but the sheer volume of goals is undeniable.

READ MORE: 10 greatest goalscoring seasons in football history – Sporting Tribune