10 Forex Trading South African Influencers to Follow

Forex trading is quickly gaining popularity around the globe. In countries like South Africa, many people have been motivated to learn online trading with the hope to one day turn it into a full-time career.

However, finding success in forex trading can be a challenge. While entering the trading market is easy thanks to a variety of factors, like the rise of online brokerage platforms and educational websites like ForexToStocks. But turning into a successful career is a whole new different story.

As a beginner, knowing the success of others can not only inspire you but also motivate you during the difficult times of your trading journey. Furthermore, you can also get a lot of value by listening to those who make it.

Here are some of the 10 best South African forex influencers:

1. Sandile Shezi

Instagram: Sandile Shezi

Website: I Trade FX Live

One of the richest forex traders in South Africa, Sandile, started off by investing his tuition money in the Forex market. While his start with forex trading was very risky, his decision paid off handsomely.

Today, his net worth is estimated to be around $2.3 million. He currently owns the Global Forex Institute, where he teaches entrepreneurs about forex trading. He also runs the Sandile Shezi Foundation, which is focused on improving education across Africa.

2. Jabulani Ngcobo

Instagram: CashFlowngCobo

Author of Cashflow Naked, a biography and an introduction to forex trading, Jabulani Ngcobo is a self-made millionaire. He has been involved in a variety of businesses and is active as a motivational speaker and stock exchange lecturer.

He became one of the youngest millionaires in Durban at the age of 27 and is also the CEO and founder of Cashflow Properties. He is currently retired from Forex trading but remains active on social media.

3. Ref Wayne

Instagram: RefWayne

Website: Ref Wayne

Ref Wayne is the penname of Refiloe Nkele, an award-winning currency trader, self-made millionaire, and author. As a forex trader, he became a multi-millionaire at the age of 22. He has since launched his own forex-trading institute, the African Forex Institute.

Wayne also developed the first African cryptocurrency, Pip Coin. He is currently worth $500 million.

4. Louis Jr. Tshakoane

Instagram: king_louis_jr_tshakoane

Tshakoane started his first business, Botho Gym when he was still a teenager. Son of successful forex trader Louis Tshakoane, he has gone on to achieve his own success in the field.

He has worked for several international companies, including UBS and Lamborghini, and has started his own businesses, Undercover Millionaires International, with the aim of connecting millionaires to common people. He hosts free forex seminars for students to help get them started on their own forex trading journeys.

5. Simz D’Mandla

Facebook: Simz D’mandla – Real

CEO and Founder of Trades4Africa.com and The African Millionaires Program, Simz D’Mandla is one of South Africa’s youngest self-made millionaires. He also works as a motivational speaker, organizing talks to help young entrepreneurs get started at trading forex. He believes in motivating people to get started at investing in forex and works to encourage people to start trading with even a small amount of money.

6. Shaun Benjamin

Instagram: shaunbenjamin_

Twitter: @BigBuxBenjamin

Shaun Benjamin earned his first million rand at the age of 21 and is the founder and CEO of the Benjamin Forex Academy. He is also the director of Benjamin Investment Group (Pvt.) Ltd., as well as a qualified miner and property investor.

He runs Benjamin Forex Academy as a non-profit forex training center, so that he can help others get started with forex trading.

7. Neliswe Masango

Website: Nelisiwe M

Facebook: Nelisiwe Masango

The director of forex trading company Bear Run Investments, Masango is an award-winning entrepreneur and international financial speaker. She also runs two businesses, Female and Finances – which promotes financial awareness and security amongst South African women – and Gentle Hands Agency, a recruitment agency for job seekers.

She is one of the most successful female forex traders in South Africa and also works as a financial wellness coach. In 2017, she was awarded the Frost & Sullivan African Growth Innovation & Leadership Award.

8. Danielle Lester

Instagram: danielle__lester

Along with trading partner Paballo Nkwe, Lester owns iSelect Wealth, a forex trading company that focuses on mentoring and coaching individuals on getting started with forex trading.

She also has her own incubation program, through which she and Nkwe visit women in South African universities and help them develop their skills as traders and investors.

9. Nobuhle Catherine Anajemba

Instagram: Womeninforexsa

Anajemba is South Africa’s richest female forex trader, with a net worth of R100 million as of 2018. She is a digital entrepreneur and the founder of Women In Forex, as well as its various subsidies.

Through her online institutions, she trains and mentors people on how to get started with forex trading and investing in cryptocurrencies.

10. George van der Riet

Facebook: George van der Riet (George)

Born in Cape Town and educated in Manchester, UK, van der Riet started trading at a UK financial firm. After moving back to South Africa, he became an independent forex trader in 2010.

He has mentored Sandile Shezi and is a director at Shezi’s Global Forex Institute. His net worth is estimated to be around $20 million.