10 feared dead as church building collapses in Asaba

Ten persons are feared dead as a one-storey building said to belong to Salvation Ministries collapsed at Okpanam in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The building harbouring the church is located opposite Rain Oil Filling Station by the Redeemed junction, along Okpanam Road in Asaba.

Feelers said besides the dead, scores of people are still trapped in the building while police operatives have cordoned off the area for a proper rescue operation.

The building, which is being used for the first time, reportedly collapsed at about 5:55 p.m. during a Tuesday evening service.

Reports said eight persons have been rescued unhurt, while four persons have been rushed to the Asaba Specialist Hospital.

Secretary to the State Government, Chief Patrick Ukah; the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Ononye Mordi, a team of Red Cross officers, and firefighters were on the ground on a rescue mission.

With rescue operations ongoing, worshippers, family members and sympathisers were seen crying.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the incident to Nigerian Tribune, said he was not the appropriate person to confirm the number of casualties, but later said there was none.

“I know the building collapsed, but details or the reason for it is not for me to comment on.

“There is no casualty that I’m aware of,” he quipped.

