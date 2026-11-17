When people think about deadly diseases, conditions such as cancer, malaria, HIV/AIDS and Ebola often come to mind. However, there are several lesser-known diseases that can be equally dangerous because of their unusual causes, severe complications and limited treatment options.

Some are caused by viruses transmitted by ticks and other animals, while others result from microscopic organisms that can invade and destroy brain tissue. A few are so rare that only a small number of human infections have ever been recorded.

Although most of these diseases are restricted to particular geographical regions, understanding their causes, symptoms and potential complications is important.

In this article, Tribune Online highlights 10 deadly diseases you probably haven’t heard of.

Lujo Haemorrhagic Fever

Lujo haemorrhagic fever is an extremely rare viral disease caused by the Lujo virus. It was first identified during an outbreak in southern Africa in 2008, involving Zambia and South Africa.

The virus is believed to spread from infected rodents to humans through contact with their urine, droppings, saliva or other contaminated materials. Human-to-human transmission can also occur through contact with infected bodily fluids, particularly in healthcare settings.

Early symptoms may include fever, headache, muscle pain and weakness. As the disease progresses, patients may develop facial swelling, sore throat, diarrhoea, bleeding and organ failure.

The disease is particularly concerning because of its high reported fatality rate. During the only documented outbreak, four of the five infected people died, including healthcare workers who had contact with an infected patient. There is currently no approved specific treatment for Lujo haemorrhagic fever. Supportive medical care and strict infection prevention measures are important.

Balamuthia Granulomatous Amoebic Encephalitis

Balamuthia granulomatous amoebic encephalitis is a rare and potentially fatal brain infection caused by a microscopic organism called Balamuthia mandrillaris.

The amoeba lives in soil, water and dust. It can enter the human body through cuts or wounds in the skin or through inhalation of contaminated dust. Once inside the body, it can spread to the brain and cause severe inflammation known as granulomatous amoebic encephalitis.

Early symptoms may include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting and tiredness. As the infection progresses, patients may experience confusion, seizures, difficulty walking, speech problems and partial paralysis. One of the major challenges is that the disease can resemble other neurological conditions, making diagnosis difficult. Symptoms may take weeks or months to develop.

Kyasanur Forest Disease

Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) is a rare but potentially deadly viral infection first identified in the Kyasanur Forest of Karnataka, India, in 1957.

The disease is caused by the Kyasanur Forest Disease virus and is transmitted mainly through the bite of infected ticks. Humans may also become infected through contact with infected animals, particularly monkeys.

Early symptoms include sudden fever, chills, headache and severe muscle pain. Some patients later develop vomiting, diarrhoea, bleeding and neurological complications.

In certain cases, the disease follows a two-stage pattern. A patient may initially appear to recover before experiencing a second phase involving neurological symptoms such as confusion and inflammation of the brain.

The disease can be fatal, with reported fatality rates varying across outbreaks. A vaccine is available for people at risk in affected areas of India.

Omsk Haemorrhagic Fever

Omsk haemorrhagic fever is a rare viral disease found mainly in western Siberia, Russia. It is caused by the Omsk haemorrhagic fever virus. Humans usually become infected through the bite of infected ticks. Contact with infected animals, particularly muskrats and their tissues, may also lead to infection.

The disease can begin with fever, headache, muscle pain, nausea and vomiting. In severe cases, patients may develop bleeding from the nose and gums, internal bleeding and neurological complications.

Some patients experience a second phase of illness after an apparent initial recovery.

The disease has a relatively low fatality rate compared with some other haemorrhagic fevers, but severe cases can still be life-threatening.

There is no specific approved treatment or widely available vaccine. Prevention focuses on avoiding tick bites and contact with potentially infected animals in affected regions.

Alkhurma Haemorrhagic fever

Alkhurma haemorrhagic fever is a rare viral disease that has been reported mainly in Saudi Arabia and Egypt. It is caused by the Alkhurma haemorrhagic fever virus, which is transmitted primarily through infected ticks. People may also become infected through contact with infected livestock or by handling infected ticks without protection.

The early symptoms resemble those of influenza and may include fever, loss of appetite, general weakness, diarrhoea and vomiting. In severe cases, the disease can cause bleeding, inflammation of the brain, confusion, coma and multiple organ failure.

The disease can be fatal, particularly among patients who develop severe complications. There is no specific treatment. Medical care focuses on managing symptoms and complications, while prevention involves avoiding tick bites and using appropriate protection when handling animals in affected areas.

Severe fever with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome

Severe fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome (SFTS) is an emerging infectious disease caused by a virus transmitted mainly through the bite of infected ticks.

It has been reported in countries including China, Japan and South Korea. The disease can also spread through direct contact with the blood or bodily fluids of an infected person.

The infection may initially cause fever, headache, fatigue, nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea. A particularly important feature is thrombocytopenia, which refers to an abnormally low platelet count.

Because platelets help the blood to clot, their reduction can increase the risk of bleeding. Severe cases may progress to neurological complications, haemorrhage, multiple organ failure and death.

Older adults are particularly vulnerable to severe illness. There is no universally available specific treatment or widely used vaccine. Early medical attention and supportive care are important for managing complications.

Powassan virus disease

Powassan virus disease is a rare but potentially fatal infection transmitted through the bite of an infected tick. The disease has been reported mainly in parts of North America and some areas of Russia.

Although many infected people do not develop symptoms, others may experience fever, headache, vomiting and general weakness.

In severe cases, the virus can affect the brain and the membranes surrounding it, causing encephalitis or meningitis.Patients may develop confusion, seizures, loss of coordination, difficulty speaking and, in some cases, paralysis.

Some survivors may experience long-term neurological problems.

There is currently no specific antiviral medicine or vaccine for the disease. Preventing tick bites remains the most important protective measure.

Eastern Equine Encephalitis

Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) is a rare but severe viral infection transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito. The virus occurs mainly in parts of North America and circulates between mosquitoes and birds. Humans and horses can become infected through mosquito bites, although they do not normally spread the virus further.

Many infected people do not develop symptoms. However, severe infections can cause inflammation of the brain. Symptoms may include fever, headache, vomiting, diarrhoea, seizures, drowsiness and behavioural changes. In serious cases, patients may progress to coma.

The disease is particularly dangerous because it can cause permanent neurological damage or death. Approximately one-third of people who develop severe illness die. There is currently no specific antiviral treatment or approved human vaccine. Prevention involves reducing mosquito bites through protective clothing, insect repellents and mosquito control.

Hendra virus disease

Hendra virus disease is an extremely rare but potentially fatal infection first identified in Australia in 1994. The virus is naturally carried by flying foxes, a type of fruit bat. Horses can become infected through exposure to infected bats or their bodily fluids and can subsequently transmit the virus to humans.

People may become infected through contact with the blood, urine or other bodily fluids of infected horses. Symptoms may include fever, headache, muscle pain, sore throat and respiratory problems. In severe cases, the infection can cause pneumonia or encephalitis, which is inflammation of the brain.

Hendra virus disease is particularly concerning because of its high fatality rate. More than half of people diagnosed with the infection have died in reported cases. Human infections remain extremely rare and have only been reported in Australia. No human-to-human transmission has been documented.

Kuru

Kuru is an extremely rare and fatal neurological disease caused by abnormal infectious proteins known as prions. It was historically identified among the Fore people of Papua New Guinea, where it spread through a traditional funerary practice involving the consumption of human tissues from deceased relatives.

The disease damages the brain, gradually affecting movement, balance and coordination.

Early symptoms may include difficulty walking, tremors and problems with muscle control. As the disease progresses, patients may develop severe coordination problems, difficulty swallowing and an inability to carry out normal activities.

Kuru has no known cure, and the disease is ultimately fatal. The disease became much less common after the practice associated with its transmission was discontinued. It is now extremely rare, although its long incubation period means cases appeared many years after exposure had stopped.