10 days after 5th coronation anniversary, Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli, passes on 

The Olu of Warri, His Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli, has passed on.

He was the 20th Olu of Warri to have ascended the throne.

This is coming barely 10 days after his fifth coronation anniversary held amid reasonable fanfare.

A source close to the palace said the late Olu died at about 3:00a.m on Monday of a yet-to-be-ascertained cause.

Details of his death is yet to filter into the air as an official announcement is still being expected as of the time of filing this report.

The Olu was very lively and received homages from his subjects at the grand finale of his fifth coronation anniversary on December 11 at his palace field, without showing any sign of ailment.

The late Olu ascended his fathers’ throne on December 12, 2015 after the demise of HRM Ogiame Atuwtase II, the same year.

Meanwhile, checks on Monday revealed that shops located around the palace at Ajamimorha were hurriedly shut when rumours of the Olu’s demise filtered in.

The late 20th Olu of Warri was the second Itsekiri monarch to have spent only five years on the throne after the 13th Olu of Warri, HRM Akengboye.

The late Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli Godfrey Emiko, who was 65, was married to Olori Mary Emiko and were blessed with three children.

