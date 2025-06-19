10 Canadian companies that sponsor foreign workers

Canadian companies have policies that cater to foreign workers. They are very much interested in individuals who can contribute to the demands of their company.

They want a diverse work environment that includes professionals or experts across the world. Moreover, a shortage of labour is another reason Canadian companies opt for foreign workers.

Below are the Canadian companies that sponsor foreign workers according to visasponsorshipjob:

1. P&H Farming

The P&H company is a family business that has existed for over 100 years. It is one of the main Canadian companies that sponsors foreign workers. They also assist Canadian farmers and food manufacturers in selling baked products locally and internationally, including crops.

Agriculture is a large sector in Canada; due to this, companies such as Parrish & Heimbecker (P&H) try to engage workers from other countries to cover for labour shortages to maintain mass production.

READ ALSO: 10 Canadian city spots to mingle as immigrants

2. KPMG

KPMG is a financial firm that is into auditing and tax consultation. They provide various positions for people who want to venture into the financial industry, which is not limited to experienced executives or professionals; students are also trained. KPMG has policies that embrace equity and diversity, which reflect the various customers and industries they work for.

3. Scotiabank Canada

Scotiabank, also known as Bank of Nova Scotia, is a worldwide banking and financial services corporation situated in Toronto, Ontario. It is one of the major and largest banks in Canada in terms of market capitalization and deposits. Scotiabank is very welcoming and particular about workers’ professional development, ideas, and mutual respect.

4. Bell Canada

Bell Canada is a key player in the telecommunications sector in Canada. They offer different devices and products that include wireless and broadband. This company is very keen about sponsorship, which puts them always at the forefront to bring in individuals to come and work in the country. They are more concerned about assisting international workers in getting important documents, work, and visa permits.

Bell is committed to ensuring the workplace is very welcoming and conducive, as well as to the perspectives of its workers. Working here requires you to have work experience, be fluent in French or English, and well educated before you can become a candidate.

5. Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield is a leading Canadian company involved in clean energy solutions. They have branches in Europe, North America, Asia, and Toronto, which is the headquarters. One of the goals of Brookfield is to provide sponsorship for foreign workers to help create a more sustainable future.

6. Bombardier Inc.

Bombardier Inc. is a transportation and aerospace multinational company that operates in over 60 countries. They are one of the Canadian companies committed to sponsoring foreign workers and ensuring diversity in the workplace. Their employment opportunities are mainly in manufacturing, engineering, and other technical disciplines.

7. Elastic Path

This is a company that offers commerce solutions to organisations willing to design, launch, and optimise their commerce experiences. Elastic Path is one of the big commerce companies that is very keen about sponsorship programmes for international workers. They are a multinational corporation with headquarters in Toronto, Vancouver, Boston, and Newcastle.

8. Shopify Canada

Shopify Canada is another Canadian company that compiles business transactions into a single platform. As a merchant, you can use Shopify to create an online store where you can sell in different areas such as the web, social media, and other online marketplaces.

9. PWC Canada

This is one of the leading companies in the world that deals in professional services networks. For over a century, PWC has been assisting Canadian organisations grow. They have partners and employees across the world who ensure credible services are provided, including lasting solutions in critical situations.

10. George Weston Limited

George Weston Limited is a food processing and distribution company in Canada. This company comprises Weston Foods and Loblaw Companies Limited, the largest supermarket retailer in Canada. George Weston founded the company in 1882. This is one of the Canadian companies you can reach out to for sponsorship.