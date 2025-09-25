10 African nations with the most migrants in the United States

Migration from Africa to the United States has become a trend tagged ‘Japa’ and over the years people now use the opportunity to further their education, look for job opportunities or even start a fresh beginning by staying permanently.

According to the Migration Policy Institute (MPI), more than 2.7 million African-born people now live in the U.S., with Nigerians, Ethiopians, and Ghanaians leading the way. Many are drawn by education, better job opportunities, political stability, and family reunification.

Here are the top 10 African nations with the largest migrant populations in the United States:

1. Nigeria – 476,008

Nigeria tops the list, with nearly half a million nationals living in the U.S. Nigerians are highly recognized for their contributions in medicine, IT, academia, and small business ownership. Education remains a major migration driver, as many Nigerian students stay back after studying in American universities.

2. Ethiopia – 278,182

Ethiopians form one of the largest East African communities in America, with significant populations in Washington D.C. and Minnesota. Migration is often linked to political instability at home, but Ethiopians have also built strong business and cultural hubs across the U.S.

3. Ghana – 241,477

Ghana’s migrant population in the U.S. is thriving, especially in healthcare and education. Ghanaian communities are known for their strong cultural ties, often celebrating festivals that keep their traditions alive abroad.

4. Egypt – 225,665

Egypt contributes significantly to North African migration to the U.S. Egyptians often settle in large metropolitan areas, excelling in fields such as engineering, medicine, and entrepreneurship.

5. Kenya – 174,734

Kenya has one of the fastest-growing African immigrant populations in the U.S. Many Kenyans migrate for higher education and professional opportunities, with large communities in Texas and the Midwest.

6. South Africa – 133,359

South Africans in the U.S. include both skilled professionals and entrepreneurs. The community is diverse, with strong ties to business, academia, and tech.

7. Morocco – 109,370

Moroccans form a key part of the North African diaspora in America, often drawn by economic opportunities and education. Many are concentrated in states like New York and California.

8. Liberia – 100,769

Liberians began migrating to the U.S. in large numbers due to civil conflict in the 1990s and 2000s. Today, their communities are well established, particularly in the East Coast states.

9. Somalia – 92,401

Somali migration is heavily influenced by decades of political instability. Many Somali-Americans live in Minnesota, where they have created one of the largest East African communities in the U.S.

10. Cameroon – 90,749

Cameroon completes the list, with nearly 91,000 nationals in the U.S. Many Cameroonians pursue studies and careers in healthcare, technology, and education, while maintaining vibrant cultural associations abroad.