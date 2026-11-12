10.6 million people develop TB, 1.1 million die globally in 2025 — WHO

An estimated 10.6 million people developed tuberculosis (TB) worldwide in 2025, while 1.1 million died from the disease, despite ongoing efforts to end the epidemic, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has disclosed.

The WHO Global Tuberculosis Report 2026, released on Thursday, showed that TB deaths had declined by 35 per cent since 2015. However, the disease remains the world’s leading cause of death from a single infectious agent.

The report revealed that 2.2 million people who developed TB in 2025 were either undiagnosed or unreported. Only 8.4 million of the estimated 10.6 million cases were diagnosed.

Global TB incidence declined by just 14 per cent between 2015 and 2025, falling short of the 50 per cent reduction target set under WHO’s End TB Strategy. Although the first mortality milestone was achieved, it came five years behind schedule.

TB treatment has saved an estimated 86 million lives since 2000, the report stated.

The disease burden remains concentrated in 30 countries, which accounted for 88 per cent of global cases in 2025.

Africa recorded a 30 per cent decline in TB incidence between 2015 and 2025, while Europe achieved a 42 per cent reduction. Incidence also fell by 18 per cent in South-East Asia and 6.6 per cent in the Eastern Mediterranean. The Western Pacific recorded no change, while the Americas experienced a 13 per cent increase above 2015 levels.

WHO also raised concerns about diagnostic gaps, noting that only 59 per cent of newly diagnosed patients were tested with WHO-recommended rapid diagnostic tests, against the 100 per cent target for 2027.

Drug-resistant TB remains a major challenge. An estimated 370,000 people developed rifampicin-resistant TB in 2025, but only 42 per cent received treatment. Among treated patients, uptake of the recommended six-month regimen increased from 18 per cent in 2024 to 42 per cent in 2025.

On funding, domestic investment in TB programmes rose by 14 per cent to US$5.6 billion between 2024 and 2025, partly offsetting a similar decline in international financing.

However, research funding stood at just US$1.2 billion in 2023, less than one-quarter of the US$5 billion annual target for 2027.

WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, described the decline in cases and deaths as encouraging despite funding cuts affecting several countries.

“Many governments have dug deeper into their own budgets to protect the gains they have made. And yet, more than one million people still die each year from a disease that is preventable and treatable,” he said.

He urged governments and development partners to expand access to TB services, protect essential funding and accelerate the development of new vaccines, diagnostic tools and treatments.

WHO called for stronger political commitment, sustainable financing and wider access to prevention, rapid diagnosis and effective treatment to accelerate progress towards ending the epidemic.