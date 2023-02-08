Ishola Michael – Bauchi

One person has been confirmed killed while several other people were seriously injured when some armed men suspected to be rouges invaded Wunti market in Bauchi metropolis.

The confirmation was made by the SSA, Security to Bauchi state Governor, Umar Aliyu Shayi while briefing Journalists in Bauchi on Wednesday.

Umar Aliyu Shayi who is the Commander of Bauchi State Vigilante and Youth Empowerment Agency explained that the miscreants whose ages range between 18 to 25 years stormed the market and attacked readers with dangerous weapons inflicting injuries on innocent people.

According to him, “These miscreants you are seeing here were arrested while using force to snatch cellphones, cash and other valuables from innocent people inside the Wunti market.”

He added, “They had entered the stadium, venue of the PDP presidential campaign, terrorized the people by snatching cellphones and bags just as they injured many people with the dangerous weapons they held.”

Umar Aliyu Shayi added that “at the end of the rally, they stormed the nearby Wunti market with the intention of robbing the marketers and other people inside the market.”

“My attention was called to what was happening and I immediately mobilized my men and waylaid them at the Wunti roundabout, they were over 200 holding dangerous weapons but we were able to arrest 25 of them as you can see here,” he added.

He stressed that the miscreants were well armed with cutlasses, sticks, knives and other sharp objects which they used on their victims saying, “I witnessed what they did as a woman was attacked right there in my presence. It was a pitiful sight to behold.”

According to him, they have been interrogated and have confessed to committing the crime, they have told us where they kept the items they snatched and we are going to recover them.”

He assured that his group will continue to join hands with security agencies in the state in order to keep criminals at bay and reduce criminality in the state saying that those arrested will be handed over to the Police for further investigation and possible prosecution.

