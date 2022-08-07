1 killed, child kidnapped as thugs attack PDP members in Osun

THERE was chaos in Ede, the country home of the Osun State governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke, as thugs attacked members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during their weekly meeting at Ọlọba Atapara ward in the town on Friday.

According to sources at the meeting, the thugs stormed the gathering on Friday evening and shot dead a middle-aged female member of the party, identified as “Puranga”.

The hoodlums, armed with guns, clubs, knives, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons, also snatched a child belonging to one Nureni Olobe, one of the aides of the incumbent minority leader representing the town in the state House of Assembly, Honourable Akogun Kofoworola.

It was further gathered that the thugs, during the attack, also burnt Akogun’s father’s house as well of those of his associates in the town.

As of the time of filing this report, the state police command was yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

Speaking on the matter, the lawmaker said: “Some armed thugs attacked us during a ward meeting of PDP in Ede yesterday (Friday). After that, I left for Osogbo. Later, I was told that they were attacking my parents’ house. They burnt the house and since then, I have not seen my father.

“We don’t know if my father had been killed or they have kidnapped him because, he is still missing.”

But in his reaction to the incident, the governor-elect, Senator Adeleke accused the incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola of plotting to destabilise the state ahead of his exit from office in November.

Adeleke, who alleged that Oyetola’s agenda is to start conflict and reprisal in Ede to eventually engulf the whole state ahead of transition exercise, said: “I urge security agencies to swing into action and bring to book perpetrators of that dastardly attack on an innocent senior citizen, whose only sin is maybe that his son is the PDP’s minority leader in Osun State House of Assembly. Act of violence must stop as election is not war.”