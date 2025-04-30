Bill to end Vice President, Oke-Ogun Ijebu Ife-Ijesa states, Reps receive requests for creation, Reps committee wants NECO UI 22 others excluded, bill proposing legal backing, Reps committee grills works ministry's permanent secretary, Islamic Law in constitution, We didn't summon FCT Minister, Reps ask 11 airline operators Rep member, Akin Alabi sets record, presents 10 bills in one week, Reps pass Independent Candidacy bill through second reading, Reps task FG to safeguard 0m Nigeria’s orbital slots, Reps consider bill to increase derivation fund, Reps pass bill for establishment of National Honours Award commission, Reps seek stiffer sanctions for Banks over unauthorised transactions, deductions, Reps step down motion seeking to rescind Tinubu's decision on Niger Delta Ministry, COP29: Reps Committee advocates equitable energy, Reps fault poor implementation of Renewed Hope Estate project in Akwa Ibom ,Reps call for recapitalisation of DisCos to enhance operations, Reps invite CBN Gov, banks CEOs to avert POS fraudulent activities, FCT: Reps halt Police’s ‘abrupt’ enforcement of tinted permit policy, Reps urge FG to adopt use of renewable energy solutions in MDAs, Reps seek funds for swine research institute revitalization in 2025 budget, suspend hike in telecom tariffs, Reps give 72-hour ultimatum to oil CEOs over 6.6m debt to federation, HND/BSc dichotomy, Reps recover additional m from oil companies, Reps to recover .02m royalties
$1.7bn oil debt: Reps move to recover $4.02m royalties, gas flare penalties

Kehinde Akintola

…Issue 5 days ultimatum to OML18 Resources Limited

The House of Representatives on Wednesday directed OML18 Resources Limited, formerly Sahara Field Production Limited to remit $4.020 million to the Federation Account within five days.

Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts, Rep. Bamidele Salam issued the directive in Abuja, during the resumed investigative hearing into outstanding debts owed by oil companies to the Federation Account.

The investigation, based on findings from the 2021 Audit Report and data from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), involving 45 oil companies collectively owing $1.7 billion in outstanding liabilities.

During the session, NUPRC representative Balarabe Haruna reported that OML18 Resources owes a total of $20,232,978.58 — comprising $17,370,619.89 in crude oil royalties and $2,862,358.69 in gas flare penalties.

He added that the company also owes N173,707,943.05 in gas sales revenue.

Responding to the allegations, Team Lead of OML18 Resources’ Commercial Department, Mrs. Olutobi Dairo who acknowledged the debt, explained that NUPRC is the custodian of the relevant figures is in the position to confirm the accuracy of the liabilities.

Rep. Salam who emphasised the seriousness of the matter, said: “The money owed to the Federation Account is significant and Nigeria needs the money. We take it that you have confirmed the NUPRC’s claims.”

To this end, the Committee resolved that 20% of the total amount equivalent to $4.02 million must be paid within 5 days.

The lawmakers also instructed OML18 Resources to reconcile its accounts with the asset operator within 14 days and report back to the Committee with a breakdown of the remaining liabilities.

 

