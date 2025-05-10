1.6 million people die annually due to faecal contamination — Report

A recent report has highlighted the alarming impact of faecal contamination on global health.

According to the Director General of Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA), Dr Mahmud Mohammed Bose, an estimated 1.6 million deaths, including children, are recorded annually globally due to faecal contamination.

In Nigeria, over 100,000 deaths of under-5 children are recorded annually due to the same cause.

Dr. Bose made this disclosure during a training session for manual pit emptiers in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area on safe hygienic pit emptying practices and disposal of faecal sludge. The training was organized in collaboration with Women Development Association for Self Sustenance (WODASS) with support from WaterAid Nigeria.

The training was organised in collaboration with Women Development Association for Self Sustenance (WODASS) with support from WaterAid Nigeria.

Objective of the training was to build the capacity of Manual Pit Emptiers for faecal sludge management on communication and community engagement, regulatory compliance, business development and marketing, resource recovery techniques (waste-to-wealth) such as composing briquettes formation, biogas digestion, and data management skills.

Mahmud Bose said that the training was conducted to ensure that the participants abide by the pit emptying practices to prevent disease transmission, such as diarrhoea, typhoid, and cholera, as well as protect ground and surface water quality and environment.

According to him, “Pit emptying is the process of removing accumulated faecal sludge from Pit latrines and septic tanks and is performed using either Manual or mechanical method.”

“Annually, the total cost of unsafely managed human excreta are estimated at US $260 billion globally and around N455 billion (1.3% GDP) in Nigeria,” he said.

He educated the participants on the risks associated with Pit emptying and how to mitigate them, as well as how to use protective equipment correctly.

Also in his presentation, the Director, Enforcement and Compliance at BASEPA, Muhammad Usman, stated that a safely managed Sanitation is essential for public health, environmental sustainability, and overall well-being of everyone.

He added that investing in safely managed Sanitation is crucial for health, environmental protection, and economic development, therefore, governments, communities, and Individuals must work together to ensure equitable access to Sanitation services for a cleaner and healthier world.

He stated that managing Faecal Sludge presents several organic hazards that can affect the health and safety of workers, adding that in manual handling, workers often face risk during the carrying and transporting of heavy loads such as Sludge containers, which can cause injuries.

Regarding health and safety measures to mitigate hazards when handling Faecal Sludge, Muhammad Usman said that Faecal Sludge management is an area where professionals must implement safe handling procedures.

These include proper personal protective equipment, enough ventilation, capacity training, medical checkups, and Emergency Response Protocols.

A representative of WODASS commended BASEPA for collaborative efforts aimed at ensuring a safer environment for all to have good health and a healthy living.

He also commended WaterAid Nigeria for supporting the various activities it is implementing in the State for the good of the people over the years.

He then assured that WODASS will continue to partner with relevant stakeholders in having a better understanding of WASH activities in the state to promote healthy living.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE