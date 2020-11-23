1.37 million children missed out on tuberculosis vaccine due to COVID-19 ― WHO

World Health Organization (WHO) says that 1.37 million children across the African region missed the Bacille Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine which protects against tuberculosis and an extra 1.32 million children missed their first dose of measles vaccine between January and August 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The world governing body cautioned that this could lead to outbreaks of other vaccine-preventable diseases.

World Health Organization at the African Regional Immunization Technical Advisory Group (RITAG),’s virtual meeting to discuss the status of immunization in the region, as well as preparedness for a future COVID-19 vaccine, said immunization campaigns covering measles, yellow fever, polio and other diseases have been postponed in at least 15 African countries this year.

According to them, in 2019, immunization coverage in the African region stagnated at 74 per cent for the third dose of the diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis containing-vaccine (DTP3), and at 69 per cent for the first dose of the measles vaccine – far below the regional target of 90%.

They added that “these gaps in coverage have been exacerbated in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic, putting millions of children at risk for deadly diseases.”

The experts said that as countries prepare for eventual COVID-19 vaccines, the falling immunization coverage could lead to outbreaks of other vaccine-preventable diseases and asked that immunization services be prioritized to protect children and communities from vaccine-preventable diseases.

They declared the need for African countries to lay the groundwork for the introduction and delivery of an eventual COVID-19 vaccine, as an urgent priority and urged WHO and partners to engage all relevant stakeholders in the vaccine preparedness process, including national leadership.

Although wild poliovirus has been eradicated in the African region, they cautioned that sustained efforts are needed to end polio, as 17 countries in the region have reported outbreaks of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) this year.

WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, stated that as Africa countries prepare for a COVID-19 vaccine, they must ensure that the life-saving vaccines reach those most in need.

Professor Helen Rees, Chair of the RITAG stated: “Collective action to strengthen immunization is needed, now more than ever, as we approach the end of the decade of vaccines and COVID-19 limits access to essential health services across Africa.”

