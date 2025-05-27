The Chief Medical Director (CMD), Mother Theresa Specialist Hospital and Fertility Centre, Asaba Delta state Dr. Charles Eromosele Uhioh has revealed that 1.2 billion people in the world suffer from infertility.

Expressing worry over the alarming rate of the health condition at the commemoration of the hospital’s two decades of unwavering healthcare delivery at the weekend, Uhioh disclosed that 15 % the eight billions world population have difficulty with infertility.

A Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist/ Infertologist, Uhioh advised couples with challenges to always approach medical experts rather than going for traditional means or quacks for solutions.

Uhioh said, “there are different causes of infertility which involves both the male and female while about 10 percent of the causes is medically referred to as ‘unexplained infertility’.

“What that means is that it is either that the woman fallopian tubes are blocked or she has not been ovulating for whatever reason.

“And from the side of the man, towards semen profiling, a situation whereby the man has problem with count, less than 15 million, or the sperms, even when they are there, they are abnormal with big head, two tales or they are not moving. “

The CMD encouraged couples suffering from the condition not to lose hope but to seek proper medical advice following the advent of technologies.

“But with the state of the art technology, we are able to reduce the burden of infertility within the last 10 years”, declared the Edo-born medical practitioner who revealed that the hospital was able to assist thousands of people to overcome infertility problems.

“Twenty years ago, the hospital opened its doors to provide exceptional healthcare services to the people. The healthcare landscape is constantly evolving, and we are committed to adapting and innovating to meet the needs of the communities. We will continue to invest in the state of the art technology, expand services, and enhance facilities to ensure that we remain at the forefront of healthcare excellence,” he said.

He commended the tireless efforts of doctors, nurses, embryologists, and other healthcare and administrative professionals for their compassion and commitment especially during challenging times.

In his remarks, the General Manager (GM) of Asaba branch of the hospital, Kelvin Imiefoh, said the facility has offered fertility solutions to over 6000 babies across the globe inventory fertilization (IVF), successfully managed 100 thriving preteens of which some are as low as 27 weeks old, and conducted over 1,500 Fibroids surgeries.

