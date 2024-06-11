Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, announces his wedding date which will be coming up on 25th in Nigeria.

Davido confirmed this in a video while discussing with Pastor Tobi Adeboyega on Tuesday which the traditional wedding is reportedly scheduled to take place in Lagos on June 25, 2024.

In the video, Davido was heard saying, “Guys, you have to come to Nigeria on the 25th for my wedding.”

This follows the couple’s welcoming of twins last year, after the tragic loss of their first child, Ifeanyi, in 2022. They became engaged shortly after the incident.