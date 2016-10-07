Zamfara to stop sale of beer at mammy market, officers mess

Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State has said his government would soon stop the sale of beer at mammy markets and officers’ mess in accordance with the Sharia law being implemented in the state.

He made this known at a preaching session in Gusau to mark the 20th anniversary of the creation of the state.

He said God had given him the mandate to rule the state and when God would ask him how he had discharged his mandate, nobody would be there to speak for him.

He said the Sharia law introduced and implemented by his predecessor, Senator Ahmed Sani, had come to stay.

Yari maintained that since he assumed the mantle of leadership, he had studied the law and also studied the progress made so far in its implementation, saying “the only area I am not still comfortable with is the sale of beer in mammy markets and officers’ mess which is still going on in the state.

“I cannot pretend that all is well since Sharia law was enacted in 2000. I wonder why beer is still sold at these places.

“I am going to meet Buratai (referring to the Chief of Army Staff) to ask him to show me where the law that says military should sell beer at mammy markets and officers’ mess is.

“I want to assure you the good people of Zamfara State that once I am convinced that there is no such law, sale of beer in these places will stop just like in other places.

“I am ready to enforce the law even if this is the last thing I will do as governor. This is the legacy I envisage to leave behind”, the governor said.