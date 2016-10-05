Zamfara gov reconciles Shinkafi, Sani

Two former governors of Zamfara State, Senator Ahmed Sani and Alhaji Mahmuda Aliyu Shinkafi, may have settled their rivalry over political issues in the state.

Indications to this effect emerged at the 20th anniversary of the creation of the state, which attracted prominent indigenes of the state.

The duo fell apart immediately Shinkafi assumed office in 2007 and continued up till 2009, when he dumped the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) .

The supremacy contest became more pronounced during in 2011 when the anointed candidate of Senator Sani, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, defeated the then incumbent Shinkafi, to become the governor of the state.

It was gathered that Yarima and Shinkafi never met in public until the 20th anniversary organised by the current administration.

The two gladiators became the centre of attraction as they engaged in discussions, with Yarima stating that he had reconciled with Shinkafi after the 2011 election that brought Yari to power.

He confirmed that the anniversary brought him and Sani together since he left government in 2007 and lauded the effort of the present governor in organising such event, which he noted had reconciled many politicians who were not on talking terms before.

“I want the reconciliation move to continue even after this event,” Yarima stressed.

Also, in an interview, Shinkafi said that politics should not be seen to be dividing politicians.