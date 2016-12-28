Yuletide patrol: 187 persons killed in road traffic accidents – FRSC

Arrests 9619 traffic offenders

THE Federal Road Safety Corps has revealed that road crashes have claimed the lives of about 187 persons with 1000 injured from 19th December, 2016 when it commenced the special “mber” months patrol across the country.

Corps Marshal and Chief Executive of FRSC, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi who made this known on Wednesday said the deaths occurred from a total number of 289 road traffic crashes nationwide involving 2185 number of people while 998 people were rescued alive.

He, however, commended the FRSC work force for their level of commitment and motorists for complying with traffic rules and regulations in the 9 days’ nationwide patrol exercise along designated routes of the nation’s highways.

Head, Media Relations and Strategy, FRSC, Mr Bisi Kazeem in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, said, this came on the heels of the Corps’ assessment of traffic situation and conduct of road users during the nationwide exercise which commenced on 19th December along 20 designated corridors of the highways.

According to him, the situation report has indicated that minimal level of road traffic crashes was recorded by the Corps when compared with the same period in the previous years. ‎

The statement said 9619 offenders were arrested for 10970 offences with 1426 offenders arraigned in mobile courts, 1292 convicted, 5 imprisoned and 129 of them discharged.

Oyeyemi noted further that the massive deployment of personnel has produced positive outcomes from the Lagos-Ibadan corridor to 9th Mile in Enugu, Onitsha head bridge and Sagamu construction areas, Ondo round about, Ore, Asaba among other corridors.

He urged the Corps’ personnel to remain steadfast in their commitment during the New Year exercise while motorists were enjoined to ensure sustained compliance with traffic rules and regulations, proper planning and management of trips through maintenance of their vehicles during the last phase of the patrol exercise.

To further achieve safe road use during the period, the Corps has scaled up its strategies for effective patrolling of the highways as motorists and other categories of road users are warned to desist from all road vices such as overloading, speed limit violation, non-use of seat belt, route violation (driving against traffic), making/receiving calls while driving and night trips.

The Corps Marshal had while flagging off the special safety campaign advised road users to ensure that their vehicles conform with safety standard such as having functional head/tail lights, wipers, tyres, fire extinguisher, caution sign and non-defective windscreen.

“The public is also reminded to call the FRSC toll free emergency number 122 and 070022553772 to report any road traffic crash or any other traffic-related challenges, for prompt response,” the statement said.