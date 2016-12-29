Yuletide: When Ekweremadu feted widows in Enugu

MANY widows from Enugu-West Senatorial Zone in Enugu State will continue to remember for good for a long time the gesture they received from Dr Nwaneka, wife of the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

It was a day the wife of the ranking National Assembly lawmaker set aside to give back to the society what the society has bestowed on her and her family. She used the occasion to bring smile to the faces of indigent widows in her husband’s senatorial district by giving them rice and clothes as well as other gift item for them to celebrate this year’s Christmas and New Year.

The choice of the event was not by accident as his Enugu residence was where Ekweremadu began his voyage into top political life having been living there even when he was appointed as Chief of Staff to the the government of Dr Chimaroke Nnamani.

Indeed, last Friday, the Enugu resident of the Mpu born lawyer cum politician was full of activities as widows rolled out drums to celebrate the event. They sang praises of Senator Ekeremadu and his wife, urging him to work toward the occupation of Aso-Rock in the nearest future.

Wife of Ekweremadu, Dr Nwaneka, said she was just paying back to the society what the society had given them, saying that each widow would go home with a bad of rice and N10,000.

“The gesture is an annual event. The widows were drawn from five local governments namely: Oji-River, Udi, Aninri, Awgu and Ezeagu. For equity and fairness, each year, different group of widows is drawn from the senatorial zone. It cuts across all religions and political inclination,” she explained.

For Ekweremadu himself, it was a thing of joy seeing indigent widows feted by his wife. The Deputy Senate President explained that the system of rotation was for the gesture to reach every widow as it is impossible to fete all women at the same time in his zone.

To the beneficiaries, Senator Ekweremadu said, ”My wife gave you a bag of rice each but I have cooked rice for all of you to eat. The important thing for us to celebrate the yuletide peacefully.