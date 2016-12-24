Yuletide: Civil Defence engages 2000 volunteers to boost security in Nasarawa

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has engaged the services of 2000 volunteers of the corps in addition to 1, 800 officers to boost security in Nasarawa during the Christmas celebration.

The State Commandant of Corp, Bashir Kano, disclosed this on Saturday in Lafia, the state capital while briefing journalists on their level of preparation for the yuletide.

Bashir said all divisions have been instructed to pay adequate attention to flash point areas with high security risk adding that, proper coverage would be given to areas prone to Fulani herdsmen/farmers crises.

The state commandant also disclosed that the command’s medical and disaster response team have been placed on standby to respond to any emergency during the Christmas period.

He, however, urged the people of the state to be law abiding and report any security threat to the nearest security agency.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Police Force, Nasarawa State Command has banned the use of fireworks during the Christmas period.

The statement which was signed by the Command’s Public Relation Officer, Idrisu John Kennedy, urged parents/guardians to warn their children/wards, elucidating that, anybody caught selling or using fireworks would be arrested and prosecuted.

“This is to inform the general public that the ban on the use of fireworks such as knockout, banger and other explosive devices during the Christmas and New Year celebration is still in force.”

The force spokesperson also disclosed that, a chunk of police officers have deployed to strategic areas to combat any act of crime and terrorism.

“There will be general check at various worship centres across the 13 local government areas of the state and 18 development areas of the state to avert any eventuality of attacks,” he said.