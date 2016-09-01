Young Professionals Forum urges Wike to revive abandoned vocational centre

THE Nigerian Young Professionals Forum (NYPF) has appealed to the Rivers State government to revive the abandoned Port Harcourt Technical and Vocational Centre.

Chairman of NYPF, Mr Moses Siasia, made the appeal in Port Harcourt while speaking to newsmen shortly after he led members of the forum to inspect the centre.

Siasia said, “this is a training centre that have been abandoned and we are here to appeal to the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, to revisit whatever agreement or negotiations that they had with the facilitators of this institution.

“Today, the world is talking about sustainability for young people; how young people can partner with stakeholders and government across board to ensure that we bring the much needed development and growth to our people.”

He stated that when reopened, the school will help in giving vocational and technical training to youths of the state and beyond, thereby reducing crime and other anti-social vices in the state.

The NYPF chairman added: “We believe that this is one of the training institutions or vocational centres that can be used in building the capacity of young people who are seen as trustees of prosperity.

The representatives of the German Association of Vocational Training, Uwe Theimer, said the association will partner with the Rivers State government to bring German quality of education to the state through the centre.

Theimer said, “Our aim is to bring the same quality of German education to Nigeria and we want to follow the concept, which is over 200 years old.”

In his remark, the Head Teacher of the vocational centre, Augustine Awoyesuku, regretted that state-of-the-art equipment procured for the school are not been put to use.