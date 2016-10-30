Yoruba Council of Elders tasks FG on recession

THE Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) has charged the Federal Government to quickly evolve strategies to cushion the effect of the ongoing recession on the citizenry.

The group, which gave the advice during a visit to one of its founding fathers, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, at his Ilupeju, Lagos residence, observed that the economic meltdown has worsened poverty among the people.

Chairman of the Lagos chapter of the organisation, Mr Francis Akinnikawe, said various measures, adopted by government to end the recession, should be harnessed for effectiveness.

Chief Aremu Akindele, a former chairman of Ifako-Ijaye Local Government in Lagos State, speaking on the occasion, expressed concern that youth unemployment was increasing, pointing out that conducive atmosphere needed to be created to encourage local and foreign investments.

He stressed the need for the Yoruba to take their rightful place in the scheme of things in the country.

Chief Akindele observed that if the Yoruba could unite and speak with one voice on national issues, they would resist all forms of oppression and marginalisation.

He charged governors of the South-West states to embrace economic integration to develop the region and liberate their people from the shackles of poverty.

According to him, “a united Yoruba will overcome the incursion of armed herdsmen and any attempt to trample on the rights of the people.”