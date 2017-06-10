Yoruba community leader calls for vigilance over northern youths threat

Mr Abdulkarim Babatunde, a Yoruba Community leader in Bosso Local Government Area of Niger, said on Friday that security agencies must tackle those who issued eviction notice to Igbos in the North.

Babatunde said it was a very serious threat which must be handled with all seriousness to forestall breakdown of law and order in the country.

“We should not ignore such threat,” he said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna.

The community leader advised all agencies to provide water tight security, to pre empt and deal with any security threat to the corporate existence of Nigeria.

“I have being in Bosso for the last 45 years where do you want me to go after spending my entire life here.

“Security agencies should map out a comprehensive security network to ensure the safety of all Nigerians wherever they stay.”

Babatunde backed the stance taken by the Federal Government and governors in the North, to track down and prosecute those involved in issuing the ultimatum.

“Our royal fathers and stakeholders should reach out to youth associations to desist from any act capable of bringing confusion in the polity, ” he said.