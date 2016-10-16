Yinka Fasuyi, wife to be installed Asiwaju, Yeye Asiwaju of Ijesaland

All arrangements have been concluded at the palace of His Royal Majesty, Owa Obokun Adimula,the Paramount Ruler of Ijesaland, Oba (Dr.) Gabriel Adekunle Aromoloran II( CFR, LL.D), for the official conferment of chieftaincy titles of Asiwaju and Yeye Asiwaju of ijesaland on the renowned international management consultants, Mr. Yinka Fasuyi and his wife Dr. (Mrs.) Bisi Fasuyi.

In view of this development , all the roads that lead to Ijesaland will be opened to receive dignitaries across the globe from all sectors of the economy to grace the epoch occasion scheduled to hold at Owa Adimula’s palace, Ilesa on Saturday, October 22, 2016.

Going through the profiles of the new nominated Asiwaju of Ijesaland, Yinka Fasuyi and Yeye Asiwaju of Ijesaland, Dr (Mrs) Bisi Fasuy, the Asiwaju to be attended University of Ibadan, where he obtained his first degree in Economics. He subsequently obtained his three other Masters Degrees in Industrial and Labour Relations from the same institution before he proceeded to Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, for another Masters degree in Business Administration and Information Science from University of Ibadan respectively.

His quest for corporate development also saw him obtaining Executive Certificates in Management from the McDough Business School, GeorgeTown University, Washington, USA; Manchester Business School, University of Manchester, UK. He was also an alumnus of Queen’s University, School of Business, Toronto, Canada, and University of California Business School, University of California, Los Angeles, USA.

His wealth of experience in academics, research and training obtained from the various reputable Ivory Towers, home and abroad, informed the establishment of a management institution, named, Supreme Management Training and Consultancy Services Ltd. about 25 years ago. Moreover, about five years ago, , Ibadan Business School was established to further enhance skills and human capital development in Nigeria. So, the success stories of the schools over the years drew the attention of the World Bank to partner with the schools through provision of non-financial technical support in the running of the schools

Through these organizations he has immensely contributed into re-positioning Nigeria national presence through the firm’s operation in Africa, Asia, Europe, and America

Yinka Fasuyi, a silent philanthropist established its Non-Governmental Organisation, named, Yinka Fasuyi Foundation through which platform he has been rendering community support services to humanity.

Yinka Fasuyi belongs to many social clubs. For instance, he was a former President of the First Cosmopolitan Club in Africa. Other clubs include; Ibadan Recreation Club; Ibadan Golf Club; Ibadan Polo Club, University of Ibadan Staff Club; Ijesa Felates Club, Ilesa Roots Club, and life member of Ijesa Sports Club, among several others.

Moreover, he is a Fellow, Nigerian Institute of Management (FNIM); Fellow, Institute of Management Consultants of Nigeria (FIMC); Fellow, Nigerian Institute of Information and Records Management (FCIRM), Life Member, Nigerian Economic Society, Member, American Institute of Training and Development; Member, Nigerian Institute of Training and Development.

Similarly, his wife, the new Yeye of Ijesaland, Dr. (Mrs.) Olubisi Olufunke Fasuyi, a development communication specialist, attended St. Theresa’s Primary School in Ibadan, and later proceeded to Anglican Girls Grammar School Ijebu-Ode for her secondary education. Her Advanced Level education was at FederaL Government College Odogbolu. She progressed to University of Ibadan in 1983, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Linguistics. She enrolled for her post graduate degree in Communication and Language Arts at the University of Ibadan in 1989. Upon completion of her M.A Communication and Language Arts, Olubisi explored her deep passion for reading and writing by continuing her career with the prestigious Heinemann Educational Books as an editor, in December 1990. While working with Heinemann Educational Books, she distinguished herself as a thoroughbred editor and had to her credit the assessment, proof reading and editing of many of Heinemann’s popular titles.

She baggage her doctoral degree in Communication and Language Arts from University of Ibadan in 2012 before she joined Supreme Management Training and Consultancy Services (SMTCS) as the Deputy Chief Consultant/Chief Operating Officer, directly responsible for managing the organisation under the guidance of her husband, the Chief Consultant and Chief Executive Officer.