_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/yinka-fasuyi-wife-installed-asiwaju-yeye-asiwaju-ijesaland/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/yinka-fasuyi-wife-installed-asiwaju-yeye-asiwaju-ijesaland/fasuyi/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
Trending Now

Yinka Fasuyi, wife to be installed Asiwaju, Yeye Asiwaju of Ijesaland

October 16, 2016 Kehinde Adio Latest News, South west News

Mr. Yinka Fasuyi and his wife, Dr. (Mrs.) Bisi Fasuyi.

All   arrangements have been concluded  at  the palace  of His  Royal Majesty, Owa Obokun Adimula,the Paramount Ruler of Ijesaland, Oba (Dr.) Gabriel Adekunle Aromoloran II( CFR, LL.D), for the  official conferment  of chieftaincy titles of Asiwaju and  Yeye Asiwaju of ijesaland on the renowned international management consultants, Mr. Yinka Fasuyi  and his wife Dr. (Mrs.) Bisi Fasuyi.

In view of this development , all the roads that lead  to Ijesaland  will be opened to   receive  dignitaries  across the globe from all sectors of the economy to  grace the epoch occasion scheduled to hold at Owa  Adimula’s palace, Ilesa  on Saturday,  October 22, 2016.

Going through the profiles  of the new  nominated  Asiwaju  of Ijesaland, Yinka Fasuyi and Yeye Asiwaju  of Ijesaland, Dr (Mrs) Bisi Fasuy, the Asiwaju  to be attended University of Ibadan, where he obtained his first degree in Economics. He subsequently obtained his three other Masters Degrees in Industrial and Labour Relations from the same institution before he proceeded to  Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, for another  Masters degree  in Business Administration and  Information Science from University of Ibadan respectively.

His quest for corporate development also saw him obtaining Executive Certificates in Management from the McDough Business School, GeorgeTown University, Washington, USA; Manchester Business School, University of Manchester, UK. He was also an alumnus of Queen’s University, School of Business, Toronto, Canada, and University of California Business School, University of California, Los Angeles, USA.

His wealth of  experience  in academics, research  and training    obtained from the various reputable  Ivory Towers, home and abroad, informed the establishment of   a management institution, named, Supreme Management Training and Consultancy Services Ltd. about  25 years ago. Moreover, about five years ago, ,  Ibadan Business School was established to  further enhance skills  and human capital development in Nigeria.  So, the success  stories of the schools over the years drew the attention  of  the World Bank to partner with the schools through provision of non-financial technical support in the running of the schools

Through these organizations he  has immensely contributed into re-positioning Nigeria national presence through the firm’s operation in Africa, Asia, Europe, and America

Yinka Fasuyi, a silent philanthropist established its Non-Governmental Organisation, named, Yinka Fasuyi Foundation through which platform he has been rendering community support services to humanity.

Yinka Fasuyi belongs to many social  clubs. For instance, he was a former President of the First Cosmopolitan Club in Africa. Other clubs include;  Ibadan Recreation Club; Ibadan Golf Club; Ibadan Polo Club,  University of Ibadan Staff Club; Ijesa  Felates Club, Ilesa  Roots Club, and life member of Ijesa Sports Club, among several others.

Moreover,  he is a Fellow, Nigerian Institute of Management (FNIM); Fellow, Institute of Management Consultants of Nigeria (FIMC); Fellow, Nigerian Institute of Information and Records Management (FCIRM), Life Member, Nigerian Economic Society, Member, American Institute of Training and Development; Member, Nigerian Institute of Training and Development.

Similarly, his wife, the new Yeye of Ijesaland,  Dr. (Mrs.) Olubisi Olufunke Fasuyi, a development communication specialist, attended St. Theresa’s Primary School in Ibadan, and later proceeded to Anglican Girls Grammar School Ijebu-Ode for her secondary education. Her Advanced Level education was at FederaL Government College Odogbolu. She progressed to University of Ibadan in 1983, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Linguistics. She enrolled for her post graduate degree in Communication and Language Arts at the University of Ibadan in 1989. Upon completion of her M.A Communication and Language Arts, Olubisi explored her deep passion for reading and writing by continuing her career with the prestigious Heinemann Educational Books as an editor, in December 1990. While working with Heinemann Educational Books, she distinguished herself as a thoroughbred editor and had to her credit the assessment, proof reading and editing of many of Heinemann’s popular titles.

She baggage  her  doctoral degree in Communication and Language Arts from University of Ibadan  in 2012 before  she joined Supreme Management Training and Consultancy Services (SMTCS) as the Deputy Chief Consultant/Chief Operating Officer, directly responsible for managing the organisation under the guidance of her husband, the Chief Consultant and Chief Executive Officer.

 

 

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN Back! CLICK HERE!!!
How I Discovered A Natural (Magical) Remedy That Saved Me From Sexual Embarrassment!
Amazing! Ex Corper Is Ready To Reveal How He Earns Over N400,000 Residual Income Monthly. CLICK HERE To Join His 100% FREE Training Now.

Copyright © 2016 | Tribune Online