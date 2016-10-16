WorldFoodDay: LASG says improving technologies for food production

THE Lagos State government on Sunday said it was improving technologies for food production to enable all year farming as it joined the world to celebrate the 2016 World Food Day.

Gov. Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos State said that Green-Houses had been erected in various zones of the state to eliminate rain-fed cultivation of food crops.

Ambode said the theme of this year’s event, “Climate is Changing: Food and Agriculture Must Too’’, was timely because it had become imperative given the rate of population growth.

Ambode, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Tunji Bello, said that Irrigation system would boost food production.

He said the state had also embarked establishing a tree nursery to hasten the process of reducing the amount of carbon and temperature of the atmosphere.

“As part of the global community faced with the challenge of climate change, we must participate actively in the global efforts to mitigate its effects through research and enlightenment.

“The Lagos State Government has been in the forefront of the campaign for positive actions to protect the environment against the negative effects of climate change.

“Government is equally not resting on its oars as seasoned agriculturists in the ministry are continually being trained to be able to tackle the challenge thereby ensuring food security for the state.

“Today is therefore, a clarion call to evolve new methods and strategies that will sustainably and effectively address the negative impacts of climate change.

“Various strategies are being implemented, including the adoption of methods that will ensure continuous farming activities throughout the year with or without rainfall,’’ he said.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Toyin Suarau, said the ministry was open to deliberations between farmers and stakeholders on ways of doing things better.

Suarau said that the government had made efforts to boost food production in the state as well as develop extension services through the agricultural development authority among others.

“This government is committed to providing enabling investment environment and encourages existing farmers through the necessary support.

“In this celebration, I want to encourage you all to support this administration for Lagos and Nigeria to have food security and sufficiency,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that awards were given to the best agro-processing Local Government Councils, schools, fishermen and groups.

Some of the participants said that the awards were to propel the adding of value to agricultural production in the state.