World Philanthropy Day: School children paint school in Akure

PUPILS of Premiere Royale International School, Ijapo, Akure, in collaboration with Gemstone Club, Akure chapter, have painted a public primary school, Aratus Community Primary School, Oke-Aro, Akure.

The Schools Makeover initiative was organised to mark the International Philanthropy Day.

The headmistress of Aratus Community Primary School, Mrs Akinbobola, was thrilled by the gesture and thanked the young children-turned painters who volunteered to paint her kindergarten classroom.

The Director of Studies of Premiere Royale International School, Mrs Odunayo Iyiola-Afolabi, demonstrated to the children the importance and benefit of philanthropy.

The founder of the renovated school, Mr Omon Ogudo, welcomed the students and appreciated them for helping make the school colourful and conducive for learning.

The pupils of Gemstone Club, Akure chapter, are mentored on a weekly basis by the chapter president, Mr Olufemi Iroko, on the ideals of nation building, with a vision to see a generation that is empowered, motivated and stirred to operate with natural excellence.