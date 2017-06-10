World Day Against Child Labour: Children more vulnerable in conflict, disasters ―ILO

Ahead the World Day Against Child Labour coming up on Monday, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) has declared that children are more vulnerable in areas affected by conflict and disasters.

Besides, the organisation lamented that there are still 168 million children in child labour around the world; while 85 million of them are engaged in hazardous work.

To this end, the Director-General of ILO, Guy Rider said the world must therefore emphasise the plight of children caught up in conflicts and disasters, and who are at particular risk of child labour.

“Children in areas affected by conflict and disasters are among the most vulnerable. No child must be left behind.” the ILO Director-General said in his statement for World Day Against Child Labour.

He added: “On the World Day Against Child Labour, 2017 we are emphasising the plight of children caught up in conflicts and disasters, and who are at particular risk of child labour.

“In areas affected by conflict and disaster, homes and schools are often destroyed. Many families lose their means to earn a living. Family and social protection systems break down and increase the risk of child labour. Child refugees and migrants, particularly those on the move who are separated from their families, are especially vulnerable and can easily fall prey to trafficking and child labour.

“Those who stay –or are left –behind are especially vulnerable to the worst forms child labour, including in mining or scavenging for metal and minerals in war-torn areas, clearing rubble, or working in the streets. In the most extreme cases, children find themselves as combatants fighting adult wars. Others are used by armed forces or groups as spies, helpers and porters –or become victims of sexual exploitation and abuse.”

Rider pointed out that all children have the right to be protected from child labour; but he regretted that around the world, “there are still 168 million children in child labour. Eighty-five million of them are engaged in hazardous work.”

“Today, we are facing the greatest refugee crisis for decades. Neighbouring host countries are shouldering a huge part of the world’s responsibility to provide sanctuary and support to children and their families.

“Much more needs to be done to share fairly the responsibility to protect refugees and, especially, to support those states on the front line in the affected regions, so that they can provide access to the labour market for adult refugees and access to education for their children.”