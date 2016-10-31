World Bank supports 120 Ekiti schools with teaching aids

The World Bank has supported 120 public primary and secondary schools in Ekiti State with teaching materials running into millions of naira.

Speaking while distributing the items to the representatives of the affected schools in Ado-Ekiti, at the weekend, the state governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, said his administration would complement the effort by supplying the remaining schools with the items, saying no school would be left out in the exercise.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, on Sunday, he quoted the governor as saying government-approved private schools would also be considered.

The governor also said Open Day would now be observed in public schools for parents to go and assess the performance of their children and wards in schools, and not having to wait until the term runs out when the children would bring their academic results home.

“The level we have attained in the education sector must be improved upon. We can’t afford to drop our guards. If we came first in NECO examinations this year, it must not be once in awhile achievement. We must maintain our enviable position. I am not in support of Fire Brigade Approach to policies, as that won’t help us as a state. We must plan ahead and take necessary steps.

“For teachers, we can’t jettison them, as doing so is ignoring the future of our children. We will continue to encourage them and I appeal to our parents to show understanding too. Teachers are human and they have personal challenges and must be encouraged to pay attention to our children. The instructional materials won’t go on their own and stick themselves to students’ brains, it is the teachers that will use them to teach our wards and children,” he said.

Governor Fayose also harped on good hygiene by the students, teachers and parents, emphasising the need to adequately wash hands as many times as possible in a day to prevent contracting diseases.

He demonstrated proper washing of hands and charged the students and teachers present to take the message home to other people.

Two students, Miss Tinuola Adamolekun and Miss Mariam Adebayo, demonstrated how to properly wash hands to their colleagues.

The instructional materials included chalk, mathematical sets, books, compendium of past questions on subjects, among others.