Workers’ strike not politically motivated —Ogun NLC boss

The Ogun State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Akeem Ambali, on Monday, said that the indefinite strike embarked on by organised labour in the state had no political undertone.

Ambali, who spoke in a telephone interview with the Nigerian Tribune, argued that the workers were demanding for their legitimate rights.

It will be recalled that the organised labour, which included the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress, had embarked on industrial action over non-remittance of cooperative deductions, contributory pension scheme, bank loans, IIeya savings, among others by the state government.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Governor, Juwon Soyinka, had described the strike as politically motivated.

But Ambali explained that the agitation had been on since January 2016, noting that the workers suspended the strike at the instance of peace move by traditional rulers and other stakeholders in the state.

The NLC boss urged government not to employ diversionary tactics, but rather address all issues raised by the organised labour in the interest of the state.

He said, “That the current struggle to free the deprived workers in Ogun State who voluntarily contributed part of their salary to cooperative society, bank loan refund, Ileya savings and other deductions which were diverted by Ogun State government fraudulently planned to embark on strike since January 2016 as a result of breach of agreement.”