Woman pleads for help after delivering triplets

A woman who recently gave birth to a set of triplets in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State has made a passionate appeal to the state’s First Lady to save her and her babies.

Mrs Uwanna was delivered of the babies (all girls) through Ceasarean section on December 19, 2016.

The woman, who is currently receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the General Hospital in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area, said “I never bargained for three kids at once in these hard times.”

“We had earlier taken her to a traditional midwife since both of them (husband and wife) are struggling to even fend for themselves. But when the issue became complicated, we had to rush here for emergency operation to deliver her of the babies,” her close family friend, Ekaette Joseph, told Metro.

“I believe the mother and her babies are going to stay here for a long time because the bills are piling up for the operation, drugs, blood donation and food,” she added.

Speaking further, Joseph said, “the husband has been complaining of lack of cash before getting to this point where his wife’s condition became so complicated to the level of delivering the babies through operation.”

The woman, who is still recuperating on her hospital bed, has sent a passionate appeal to the Akwa Ibom State First Lady, Mrs. Martha Udom Emmanuel, to “rescue us from this unfortunate situation.”

Mrs Eduok prayed that “God should touch the governor’s wife’s heart to remember me because as a petty trader, there is little I can do to get out of this place.”

Also, some nurses at the hospital called on public-spirited individuals to come to the babies’ aid by donating clothes, toiletries, food stuff and cash, disclosing that “this kind of incident has been a recurring one, not only in this hospital, but in other big hospitals and maternity centres in the state.”