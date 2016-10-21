Woman kills husband in Ogun

The men of Ogun State Police Command has arrested one Omolara Oluwagbemi Abosede for killing her husband, one Sodiq Dauda, in Ijebu -Ode area of the state.

The suspect, according to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, was said to have stabbed her husband to death over a minor disagreement between them.

The argument was a result of mistrust between the couple over a business entrusted in the hand of the suspect.

They were said to have fixed a date in December to formalise their union.

The suspect claimed that her action was as a result of torture she was subjected to by her late husband.

She was said to have stabbed the late Dauda on the ribs, while the deceased descended on her and also attempted to stabbed her with a broken bottle.

The victim was rushed to Ijebu-Ode General Hospital by policemen attached Igbeba Division, but reportedly gave up the ghost the day after.