Woman abducts 2 children at Ojuwoye market

The popular Ojuwoye market in Mushin area of Lagos State was, on Saturday, thrown into confusion, as a woman abducted two children of the same mother in the market.

The abducted children, six-year-old Hammed Rasheed and two-year-old Farida Rasheed, were later rescued by policemen from Olosan Divisional Police Station.

The suspect, who had been pretending to be deaf and dumb, had been arrested by the police.

It was gathered that the abductor had wandered around the market before she abducted the two children near their mother’s shop.

A police source at the state police command headquarters told Lagos Metro that the suspect was taking away the children when somebody identified them and raised the alarm.

The police source said: “The woman might have gone to the market purposely to abduct the children. She has refused to talk since her arrest and has been behaving as if she’s mentally ill.”

He added that “the woman had reportedly wandered around the market, but since the place was a public place, traders could not confront her on her mission.

“She was backing the younger one and holding the elder brother and had left the vicinity of the market when she was arrested,” he said.

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Dolapo Badmos, confirmed the arrest of the woman to Lagos Metro.

Badmos also said the suspect had refused to cooperate with the police when she was asked of her name, mission in the market and why she abducted the children.

The police spokesperson added that the children had been re-united with their family and assured that the police would properly investigate the incident.