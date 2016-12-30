Wives deserve better treatment

Wives are meant to be their husbands’ companions and partners, not their slaves. They are not meant to be punching bags. There are so many cases of husbands maltreating their wives, beating them up for the slightest mistake. This has affected many homes negatively.

Most children cannot concentrate in school when they remember what their father did to their mothers. In order to put a stop to this, I think that there should be more marriage counselors and marriage counseling institutions to enlighten men and husbands on the need to treat their wives well. Moreover, women advocacy groups should be encouraged to perform their civic responsibilities without any social hindrances. Cases of domestic violence should be promptly reported before things get out of hand.

Busari Odunayo

Lagos.