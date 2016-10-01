_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/fg-outlines-programmes-revive-nigerias-economy/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/uith-commence-kidney-transplant-soon-cmd/uith/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

We will build on Oshiomhole’s legacy, says Edo deputy governor-elect

October 01, 2016 / :

Mr Philip Shaibu, Edo deputy governor-elect, says the incoming  Godwin Obaseki  government of Edo, would have to build on the legacy that would be left by Gov. Adams Oshiomhole .

Shaibu stated this on Saturday in Agenebode during a thank you rally to the people of Etsako West, Etsako Central and Etsako East Local Government Areas of the state.

It would be recalled that the All Progressives Congress (APC), governorship candidate, Mr Godwin Obaseki was declared winner in the Sept. 28, governorship elections in Edo.

Obaseki polled 319, 483 votes to beat Mr Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 253,173 votes.

Shaibu assured the people, who defied a heavy down pour to listen to his message, that they would benefit a lot from Obaseki-led government.

He said that the outgoing Oshiomhole’s government had laid foundation for good governance in the state.

According to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Shaibu said the incoming government already has a workable blue-print of what it would achieve before seeking for the people’s mandate.

“Yes, we have an outgoing government that has been generally acknowledged to have performed credibly well.

“However, while we are challenged with this record performance, we are undaunted with it.

“Our aim of seeking for your mandate is not only to chart a new map for the economic prosperity of our dear state, but to also make life easier for us all.

“To me, having been part and parcel of the Oshiomhole led government; we are well abreast of what had been done and what more is needed to be done.

“This is to let you know that we are well prepared for the job.

“As you all know, we cannot do it all alone, so, while we solicit for your support and cooperation, I want us all to know that we have a lot to be hopeful for, both as a state and as a people.

“The legacy that will be left by Oshiomhole will not be insurmountable; we will not only be working to match his achievement, but also work to surpass it,” Shaibu said.

