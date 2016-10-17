My wife’s job is to look after me, Buhari insists

President Muhammadu Buhari has insisted that the place of his wife, Aisha, is in the kitchen and to look after him.

Buhari had, on Friday, in a response to Aisha’s comment that cabals had hijacked Buhari’s government, said his wife belonged in the kitchen and “the other room,” apparently a euphemism for the bedroom.

Defending Buhari, the presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, said the president was only joking.

But in an interview with Deutsche Well’s Phil Gayle, Buhari reiterated his position, saying the function of his wife was to take care of his home.

Buhari, when asked by the reporter to explain his position better, said “I am sure you have a house… You know where your kitchen is, you know where your living room is, and I believe your wife looks after all of that, even if she is working.”

When asked if those are the jobs of his wife, President Buhari said: “Yes, to look after me,” adding that she should stay out of politics.

Meanwhile, governors elected on the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC), on Sunday, said President Buhari should not be distracted with negative comments at this time, but be supported by all Nigerians for him to succeed in the efforts to rebuild Nigeria.

Chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum and Imo State governor, Mr Rochas Okorocha, who spoke with newsmen in Abuja, said there was no feud between President Buhari and his wife, Aisha, as being insinuated, following the wife’s interview and Buhari’s comments.

He said the interview was not meant to bring down the government, adding that both Buhari and the wife were quoted out of context.

Okorocha said the comments on social media and by some Nigerians did not reflect the intentions of the speakers.

Governor Okorocha, who was also on the President Buhari’s entourage to Germany, debunked claims in some quarters that the trip was to seek medical attention in the country.

“Aisha Buhari didn’t grant the interview to bring down her husband’s government. She was only trying to make peace among perceived aggrieved members in the polity.

“I too had had situation when my wife joined my commissioners and workers to condemn what I do. But that does not say she is fighting with me, rather, she is a bridge of peace between them and me,” he said.

The governor said the nation was passing through difficult time at the moment, adding that all Nigerians, irrespective of political party, religion and culture, must come together to see what could be done to salvage the situation and build “the Nigeria of our collective hope and aspiration.”

On the insinuation that Buhari’s trip was for medical purpose, Okorocha said he was not aware that President Buhari sought medical attention during the three-day official visit to the country.

“Medical for the President? At least I was with him till 1.00 a.m. after dinner before I left him and he went to bed. The following day I came to see him in the morning. The president didn’t go for any medial trip at all.

“The hospital we went to was to see a General who had an accident. These are some of the things on which people make uninformed comments and I do not know why people in this part of our world are always happy when somebody is going down,” he said.