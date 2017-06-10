‘My wife has turned me into her punching bag, separate us’ • I still love him —Wife

“My wife will beat me to death one day if I continue with the marriage,’’ a 67-year-old man, Mr Olawale Jayeola, told an Igando Customary Court in Lagos State.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Olawale, an engineer, said his wife, Olatayo, was fond of punching him as if she were punching a bag, beating him like a baby.

“I have scars all over my body as proofs of her abuse. I live every minute of my life in fear. Save me from the cruel hands of my wife.

“I have suffered so much in silence; anytime we had misunderstanding, she would beat the hell out of me,” he said.

According to him, the marriage has been turbulent and fraught with fights and quarrels.

“I have not been at peace since l got married to my wife; she is so quarrelsome.

“I brought her to court in 2013 for the dissolution of the marriage, but she begged me and promised to change.

“The court asked her to write an undertaking not to be beating me again, which she wrote and the case was put on “sine die’’ stage.

“She has refused to change. Instead, her behaviour towards me has been hostile and the beating continued unabated,” the plaintiff said.

He said that his wife didn’t care for him and didn’t give him food.

Olawale also alleged that his wife threatened to burn his two cars.

“Please, end this loveless marriage before my wife terminates my life,” he said.

The defendant, Olatayo, however, denied all the allegations.

“I never beat my husband neither did I threaten to burn his cars,” she said.

The mother of three said she was not a troublemaker, but peaceful, noting that she was taking good care of her husband.

She pleaded passionately with the court not to dissolve the marriage, saying she was still in love with her husband.

The president of the court, Mr Adegboyega Omilola, ordered the couple to come along with three members of their families each, for Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR).

He adjourned the case until July 25 for further hearing.