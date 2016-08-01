Whoever introduces tribalism into RCCG will die —Adeboye

•As 64th Annual Convention starts today

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has warned that anyone who introduces ethnicity into the fabrics of the mission will die a sudden and premature death.

The man of God said he was giving the warning because he had already prayed earnestly to God concerning the matter, saying whosoever tries to pollute the fast-growing denomination through the cankerworm of ethnicity will die before his or her day.

Reeling out issues reached at the last meeting of the Governing Council of the mission at the end of the Ministers’ Conference last Sunday night, Adeboye said: “Tell all your friends that I’ve prayed a prayer that anyone, whoever, tries to introduce tribalism into RCCG shall die.

“Like Ananias and Sapphira died suddenly and prematurely, anyone including the G.O himself, who tries to introduce tribalism will die suddenly and prematurely,” the cleric reiterated, without giving reasons.

Meanwhile, no fewer than 22 pastors, among whom were eight women, have been retired after serving the mission meritoriously.

The G.O had a handshake with them and were handed gifts and meritorious awards.

In addition, about 76 pastors, out of which 54 served for 20 years, 15 for 25 years, five for 30 years and two for 35 years, were given awards for faithful service in God’s vineyard.

The General Overseer also informed the ministers that five Special Assistants, including Pastor J.T. Kalejaye (SA Evangelism) and Pastor Peter Olawale among others had been appointed.

Appointments of seven new Assistant General Overseers, including Pastor E.A. Odeyemi, were also announced by Pastor Adeboye during his address.

Eight provinces, the cleric noted, has been created, adding that Ekiti State had been made a region, which elicited shouts of hallelujah from the congregation.

However, no fewer than 10, 882 persons, made up of 876 full pastors, 1,855 as Assistant Pastors and 8,151 deacons and deaconesses will be ordained as ministers in the mission today (Monday), Tuesday and Sunday respectively.

Adeboye, fondly called Daddy G.O, said the Governing Council has asked him to caution ministers of the mission to avoid the error of match-making brothers and sisters for marriage, which he said could result in some adverse effects.

According to him, “the Governing Council has asked me to warn you not to get yourself entangled with marriage among your members.

“Don’t arrange marriages. Don’t forget you cannot also arrange for them to be fruitful. If you arrange a lady for a brother only for him to discover she is a witch, such brother will curse you for life.