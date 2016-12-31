Dear Yemisi,

I urgently need your help.

I got involved in teenage sex and I am now pregnant and the boy is not even aware of the pregnancy.

What should I do?

Dear Anonymous,

Your lover should be told that what you both worked for and enjoyed has resulted in pregnancy. Who confirmed to you that you are pregnant? Or you are only relying on the symptoms that suggest pregnancy.

A boy telling you that he loves you only wants to catch fun without being ready to bear the brunt of such fantasy.

As a teenager, you are least prepared for what it takes to be a mother but out of sheer wanting to be part of trending lifestyle, you have ended up burning your fingers. If you had thought of your future you would have prevented being fooled.

Dear Girl, you need not burden yourself with guilt. Kindly confide in your mummy and let her take the issue up from there.

But for the sake of sanity, kindly see a doctor to confirm your fears.