We’ll fully tap our agric potentials — Ajimobi

GOVERNOR Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has affirmed the resolve of the state government to optimally tap the potentials inherent in focus on the agricultural sector of the state.

Ajimobi stated this on a tour of a 24,000 acres agricultural firm, Globus Resources Limited, in Oluyole local government area of the state, on Thursday.

Especially noting the interest of the state government in poultry, aquaculture and the entire agricultural sector, Ajimobi assured all efforts were being geared towards ensuring that the state was an investors’ destination for agriculture.

Ajimobi, who went on a tour of the different sections of Globus, said that the company exemplified the vision of the desired agriculture value chain of the state.

“Oyo State is the largest producer of poultry products in the country and with the coming on board of Globus Resources; we might soon be the largest in West Africa. Our investment drive to the state is yielding more results and we are happy that investors see Oyo State as an investment destination of choice especially in the area of agriculture.

“We will continue to provide the enabling environment for existing and would be investors. We are interested in poultry, aquaculture and agriculture of Globus Resources and we will support the company to continue to grow. We will be sincere and objective in our dealings with our partners because if we are sincere, the country will develop.

Ajimobi asserted commitment to keying in into the capacity of Globus to generate employment, create wealth and ensure all-round development of the welfare of the people of the state.

He charged the company to engage more citizens of the state, assuring that the state government will consider all their genuine requests to the benefit of the citizens and the development of the state.

He also promised to see to the security challenges of the invasion of Fulani herdsmen.

In his welcome remarks, the Chief Operating Officer of Globus Resources Limited, Mr Raji Samtani, appreciated Ajimobi for his vision to develop the state, saying that the company is appreciative of the opportunity given to develop Oyo State.

Mr Samtani said, “We got possession of this land in July 2015 and our first production was in December of the same year. We currently target 500,000 birds, 15,000 cashew trees and 5,000 metric tonnes of fish per annum, adding that the company is targeting 15 million birds, 50,000 cashew trees and 60,000 metric tonnes of fish in the next five years.

He stressed that the current expansion in the company will create jobs for 3,000 employees as against the present 450 on its payroll, pledging that the company will have a training centre for youths to become successful fish and poultry farmers.

In his own address, the village head of Seriki Village, Gambari, Mr Sikiru Adeyinka expressed the appreciation of the community to the Oyo State government for giving permission for the sitting of the company in their locality.