We’ll fish out Fulani leader’s killers —Gov Bello

The Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, on Sunday, said he would work with security agencies to fish out the killers of the state chairman of the Miyetti-Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar Jalido.

The governor, who condemned the gruesome murder of Jalido, said the perpetrators would be brought to book.

Speaking through his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Petra Onyegbule, the governor said he was already working with security agencies to unravel the incident.

He, however, appealed that the prevailing calm in the wake of the unfortunate crime, should be sustained, discouraging extrajudicial reaction from any quarters.

“I received with sadness, the death of Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar today. On behalf of the good people of Kogi State, I express my condolences to the Wuro Miyetti-Allah Association, over the dastardly act which claimed the life of the late Alhaji Abubakar.

“As painful as this must be, I enjoin all to be calm as government is already working with security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of this heinous crime as soon as possible, and made to face the consequences of their cowardly actions.

“May Almighty Allah grant Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar Al-Jannah Firdaus,” Bello said.

The governor said it is important that criminals should not go unpunished, in order to send a resounding message to all and sundry that such would not be tolerated in Kogi State under his watch.

It will be recalled that gunmen had, on Saturday morning, invaded Jalido’s residence in Peace community, Ganaja road, Lokoja and murdered him.