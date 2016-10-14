We’ll bond govt, citizens in friendship —Jegede

Gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, has assured the people of a bond of friendship between government and the people.

Jegede gave the assurance, on Thursday, at an award-giving ceremony organised in his honour by the Association of Akure Federal Workers at the Federal Secretariat, Akure, the state capital.

Jegede was decorated as the Omoluka of Akure land in recognition of purposeful lifestyle, humane administrative skills and contributions to the development of the people.

Speaking on behalf of the association, Mrs Akinbamijo Olabisi explained that “We are doing this in recognition of his purposeful lifestyle and outstanding contributions to the development of the community and the people.”

Jegede said, “We are coming on board with bold and new daring ideas. We’ll run a system that will establish a bond of friendship between the people and the government, a system that will incrementally grow the economy and consequently wear new look for the various facets of governance.

“I appreciate the distinguished sons and daughters of Akure land and indeed the entire federal workers who have deemed it fit to recognise merit and thereby spur enduring excellence.”

Present at the event included state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Honourable Clement Faboyede; Commissioner for Youths and Sport, Mr Dayo Awude; Chairman of Akure South Local Government Area, Honourable Alarapon, and Elder Soji Bello.