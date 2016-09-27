Welder, scavenger bag 7 Years in prison for dealing and using cocaine, marijuana

A welder, Shola Adeitan 32, and a scavenger, Bello Adam, 37, were on Tuesday sentenced to five and two years imprisonment respectively, for dealing in cocaine and marijuana.

Justice Mohammed Idris convicted and sentenced the two men after they pleaded guilty to the charges of dealing in the banned substances, made against them by the National Drugs Laws Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The men who were arraigned before the court separately were arrested at different places, date and time in Lagos with the banned substances.

The first convict, Shola was arrested in April 18, 2016, at Aguda area of Surulere, with 8 grammes of cocaine. While the second convict, Bello, was arrested on April 13, 2016, at Eleganza Plaza, Apapa, with 700 grammes of marijuana.

After pronouncing the guilty as charged, the convicts urged the court to tamper justice with in sentencing them.

The first convict, Shola, a father of one, informed the court that he started engaging in selling cocaine when welding business was not doing well and that he was introduced into drug business by a friend.

He promised not to go back to the illicit act if granted forgiveness and mercy.

The second convict, Bello, a scavenger, and an indigene of Kaduna State, said he started smoking hemp to quell the stench emitting from the waste. He however stated that he started selling it to add to what he was realising from the scavenging job.

He equally, pleaded with the court to tamper justice with mercy in sentencing him, and promised not to go back to the crime if set free.

But the presiding judge, Justice Mohammed Idris, sentenced the welder to five years imprisonment while the scavenger, was given two imprisonment.