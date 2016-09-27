_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/09/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/alternative-therapy-proven-cure-prostate-enlargement-prostate-cancer-sexual-problems-men/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=27165","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/sporting-tribune/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

logo

    728x90-ad-1

Trending Now

Welder, scavenger bag 7 Years in prison for dealing and using cocaine, marijuana

September 27, 2016 / : Ayomide Owonibi Odekanyin – Lagos

A welder, Shola Adeitan 32, and a scavenger, Bello Adam, 37, were on Tuesday sentenced to five and two years imprisonment respectively, for dealing in cocaine and marijuana.

Justice Mohammed Idris convicted and sentenced the two men after they pleaded guilty to the charges of dealing in the banned substances, made against them by the National Drugs Laws Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The men who were arraigned before the court separately were arrested at different places, date and time in Lagos with the banned substances.

The first convict, Shola was arrested in April 18, 2016, at Aguda area of Surulere, with 8 grammes of cocaine. While the second convict, Bello, was arrested on April 13, 2016, at Eleganza Plaza, Apapa, with 700 grammes of marijuana.

After pronouncing the guilty as charged, the convicts urged the court to tamper justice with in sentencing them.

The first convict, Shola, a father of one, informed the court that he started engaging in selling cocaine when welding business was not doing well and that he was introduced into drug business by a friend.

He promised not to go back to the illicit act if granted forgiveness and mercy.

The second convict, Bello, a scavenger, and an indigene of Kaduna State, said he started smoking hemp to quell the stench emitting from the waste. He however stated that he started selling it to add to what he was realising from the scavenging job.

He equally, pleaded with the court to tamper justice with mercy in sentencing him, and promised not to go back to the crime if set free.

But the presiding judge, Justice Mohammed Idris, sentenced the welder to five years imprisonment while the scavenger, was given two imprisonment.

 

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
Loading...

Top News

Latest News

SPONSORED:  How To Get FLAT Belly In Just 9 DAYS. CLICK HERE!

MY HUSBAND USED "THIS" AND LASTED 2HRS IN BED!. CLICK HERE!!!

Do You Want To Turn One-Time N3,500 INTO N20,000 Weekly?. CLICK HERE!

Get 'Bigger' & Last 25Minutes+ In Bed With This Natural Solution. CLICK HERE!

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Articles

logo

THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF NIGERIAN TRIBUNE SPORTS

fb like

WordPress maintenance mode

Crime & Court

Business News