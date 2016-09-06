logo

    728x90-ad-1

Trending Now

Watch video: Shocking moment wife, mistress fight dirty during hospital visit to husband

September 06, 2016 / : Seyi Gesinde

A dramatic footage showing a wife and her husband’s mistress, joined by the husband fighting, when they met during a visit to the their man in the hospital.

This exemplified an old saying that ‘wives and mistresses, may they never meet.’
Both wife and her husband’s mistress met and the outcome of this visit left people in the hospital shocked as they could only stand and watch this wrestling session.

The footage which appears to have been taken by a nurse and uploaded to YouTube shows the trio slugging it out in the middle of a ward.
The two-minute clip, as reported by Mail Online, starts as the trio are huddled together on the floor, with one woman holding  fistful of the other’s hair as the husband tries to separate them.

The group eventually make their way to standing, but despite the husband’s efforts to get one woman to let go of the other’s hair, she refuses.

Eventually the pair is separated, before one of the women goes to pick up an item and throw it at the other, reconsidering at the last minute.

Meanwhile a man assumed to be the husband, wearing what appears to be a hospital gown and shorts, tries to de-escalate the situation.
Little else is known about the video, such as where it was filmed, or who the people are. It was uploaded on Sunday, and amassed several thousand views within hours.

 

Top News




Latest News

SPONSORED:  How To Get FLAT Belly In Just 9 DAYS. CLICK HERE!

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

logo

THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF NIGERIAN TRIBUNE SPORTS

fb like

WordPress maintenance mode

Crime & Court

Business News