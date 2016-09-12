Watch video as Hillary Clinton collapses during 9/11 memorial

Democrats candidate in the November 8 presidential election in the United States, Hillary Clinton, was on Sunday, rushed away from the 9/11 memorial service in New York as she collapsed after feeling unwell.

A video shows Clinton falling and being carried into a van, with aides and security guards on either side.

As she is being helped towards the vehicle, she appears to sink towards the ground, and her team gather closely around her to help her back up.

Her campaign said in a statement that Clinton became “overheated” and left the service early.

Also corroborating this, her doctor said the episode was a result of heat and dehydration, but added that she had been diagnosed with pneumonia two days earlier.

Clinton’s campaign later issued a statement and blamed the Clinton’s episode on pneumonia and dehydration.

“Secretary Clinton has been experiencing a cough related to allergies,” Dr. Lisa R. Bardack said in the statement. “On Friday, during follow up evaluation of her prolonged cough, she was diagnosed with pneumonia. She was put on antibiotics, and advised to rest and modify her schedule. While at this morning’s event, she became overheated and dehydrated. I have just examined her and she is now re-hydrated and recovering nicely,” Clinton campaign team said in a statement.