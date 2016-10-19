Watch Video: Buhari receives 21 rescued #ChibokGirls

The #Chibok Girls are received in the State House by President @MBuhari and Vice President @ProfOsinbajo. pic.twitter.com/25RfflbgUd — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) October 19, 2016





President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday said the Federal Government would ensure that the released 21 Chibok school girls would be fully integrated into the society and their needs provided.

The president stated this while receiving the girls at the Presidential Villa from the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the girls regained freedom from their Boko Haram abductors on Thursday while the president was leaving to Germany on official visit.

They were kidnapped in their Government Girls’ Secondary School, Chibok, Borno, on April 14, 2014.

Buhari said that the girls had experienced the worst the world could give, but assured that `they will now be getting the best the world can offer’’.

He also assured that his administration would ensure the release of the remaining girls in captivity and other Nigerians being held by the insurgents.

The president stated that adequate and comprehensive medical treatment would be given to the girls to ensure their speedy rehabilitation.

According to him, government and Nigerians would encourage them to achieve their personal and professional goals.

“It is not late for you to go back to school. Government and all Nigerians must encourage you to achieve your goals in life,’’ he added, and congratulated the girls, their parents, Chibok community and security agencies.

Earlier, the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Alhaji Lawal Daura, had briefed the president on the release of the girls shortly before his trip to Germany.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Hajia Aisha Alhassan, called for prayers for Buhari in his determination to secure the release of the remaining girls and other innocent Nigerian in captivity.

She said that since the girls were released, the government had been taking care of their needs.

One of the girls, Rebecca Malam, who spoke on behalf of others, thanked Buhari and Nigerians for ensuring their release.

She stressed the need for security agencies to intensify efforts to free their colleagues still in captivity in the Sambisa forest.